Another COVID-19 death, 23 new cases reported in Burke

Another death from COVID-19 and another 23 cases of the virus in Burke County were reported on Wednesday.

And another school in the county was added to the state’s list of COVID-19 clusters.

The Burke County Health Department reported the person who died was in their 80s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19-related complications. It is the 77th death in the county related to the virus. The department also reported a death on Tuesday.

“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “These losses serve as a terrible reminder that this infection continues to spread within our community and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected with this infection.”

The department said the cases of community spread continue to rise in the county. Health officials are asking people to make their family Christmas very small and be outdoors, if possible, and stay away from others as much as possible.

The health department is reminding people to practice the 3 W's at all times: Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others, Wait at least 6 feet away from others and Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.