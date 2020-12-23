Another COVID-19 death, 23 new cases reported in Burke

Another death from COVID-19 and another 23 cases of the virus in Burke County were reported on Wednesday.
And another school in the county was added to the state’s list of COVID-19 clusters.
The Burke County Health Department reported the person who died was in their 80s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19-related complications. It is the 77th death in the county related to the virus. The department also reported a death on Tuesday.
“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “These losses serve as a terrible reminder that this infection continues to spread within our community and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected with this infection.”
The department said the cases of community spread continue to rise in the county. Health officials are asking people to make their family Christmas very small and be outdoors, if possible, and stay away from others as much as possible.
The health department is reminding people to practice the 3 W's at all times: Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others, Wait at least 6 feet away from others and Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
The county health department also reported a total of 5,656 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 5,633 on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,114 active cases and 17 people currently hospitalized on Wednesday.
Close contact has remained the primary method of spreading COVID-19 in Burke County.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities on Tuesday.
The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in the update of the list:
- Valdese Elementary School has six total cases, with three students and three staff members infected.
- Icard Elementary School in Icard has five staff members infected with the virus.
- Hildebran Elementary School in Hildebran has five staff members infected with the virus.
- Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College still has a total of eight cases, with seven children and one staff member infected.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care has two staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has five total cases, with one resident and four staff members infected. The facility was previously on the list but had been removed after the state determined its outbreak was over.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College saw no change in its numbers, with the state reporting a total of 123 cases, with 76 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 15 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard showed on its facility’s website on Wednesday that its current cases of the virus are 28 residents, up from 25 residents on Friday, and 17 staff members, up from 11 staff members on Friday, infected. It lists a total of 98 resident cases and a total of 54 staff cases since May 1. However, the facility was put on the state’s list of outbreaks that are considered over with a total of 68 cases, with 46 residents and 22 staff members infected with 12 resident deaths from the virus.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of three cases, with one resident and two staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 48 cases, with 29 residents and 19 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care has seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus.
- Cambridge House in Hildebran still has a total of 14, with 10 residents and four staff members infected. The facility has had two residents die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 105 cases, up from 66 cases on Friday, with 26 residents infected, up from 13 residents on Friday, and 79 staff members infected, up from 53 staff on Friday.
- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety showed on Wednesday that Foothills Correctional Institution currently has seven inmates infected with COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,609 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 494,511 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 10.7%. The department also reported a total of 6,360 deaths, up from 6,291 deaths on Tuesday, and 3,043 people in the state currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Of the total cases, the state reported Monday that 403,488 cases are presumed recovered, meaning 85,414 cases are active.
The NCDHHS dashboard now includes information on vaccinations. Of the 24,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccination the state received, 361 people in Burke County received it, according to the dashboard.
The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing through Jan. 1 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the county’s briefing. Testing at the department will resume Jan. 4.
County offices will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 28 and Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated on Thursday, Friday, Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
The health department said staff will continue receiving reports from other labs, providing media briefings and completing contact tracing during the holiday period.
However, since the governmental offices, state lab and the reference lab used are all closed for some time during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the health department will not be doing COVID testing to make sure the samples are able to be received and samples stay viable due to the closures.
It says there are more than 20 sites within Burke County where residents can be tested, as well as out of county testing sites that are also being utilized by our residents.
A list of testing sites can be found on the Health Department’s FaceBook page or COVID-19 webpage.
NCDHHS said people who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around a person with the virus, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations until they complete their isolation or quarantine period.
For a full list of guidance about traveling and gathering during the holidays, along with a chart outlining low, medium and high-risk activities, visit https://bit.ly/34qg1ap.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s modified stay-at-home order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and most retail stores, are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales have to end by 9 p.m.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.