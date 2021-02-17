Another COVID-19 death, new cases reported in Burke

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue to fight this battle with COVID-19 and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections. And call to schedule your vaccination appointment if you are within the priority group currently being vaccinated.”