Another COVID-19 death, new cases reported in Burke

As the number of new cases of COVID-19 have been falling in Burke County, deaths from the virus are still being reported.
And a COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday in Burke has been rescheduled.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Wednesday of the 137th COVID-19 related death in the county.
The person was in their 70s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue to fight this battle with COVID-19 and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections. And call to schedule your vaccination appointment if you are within the priority group currently being vaccinated.”
The health department also reported 32 new cases for a total of 9,262 cases on Wednesday, up from 9,230 on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 691 active cases on Wednesday, down from 717 active cases on Tuesday. It showed nine people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
But Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed it had 11 people currently hospitalized due to the virus on Wednesday. Of those patients, five were in the hospital’s intensive care unit. The hospital dashboard also showed there were 81 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,954 people in the state were hospitalized due to the virus on Wednesday. It reported 3,167 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 829,507 cases and a daily percent positive rate of 7.7%.
The state has reported a total of 10,607 deaths from the virus on Wednesday.
In Burke County, 11,430 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,601 residents have received the second dose, according to the state.
A first-dose vaccine clinic for those in the current priority group has been rescheduled for next week.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge said it found out late Tuesday evening that shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delayed because of winter storms across much of the U.S.
The delay affects the clinic scheduled for Thursday. The hospital system said anyone who was scheduled to get their first dose vaccine Thursday has automatically been rescheduled at the same time on Friday, Feb. 26 at Freedom High School.
Carolinas HealthCare called around 400 people who were scheduled for a first vaccine to reschedule them for Feb. 26 clinic, according to hospital officials.
“This need to reschedule is not due to a shortage of vaccine, it has only been delayed due to inclement weather and shipping,” a release from the hospital said. “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
It said the clinic on Friday, Feb. 19 for second dose vaccines has not been affected, the hospital system said.
Those in the current priority group - health care workers and those 65 years and older - can call the Community Vaccine Call Center on Monday to check for appointment availability. The call center is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the number is 828-358-4454.
Walgreens also has started vaccinations for priority groups. It is receiving doses directly from the federal government.
Visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.