Another COVID-19 death reported in Burke, cases grow

Burke County health officials reported another death associated with COVID-19, and more positive cases of the virus were added to the county total.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Tuesday of the 38th COVID-19-associated death in the county. The person was in their 60s and died from underlying medical conditions. They were not hospitalized at the time of their death.

“We are saddened to report another COVID-associated death,” said Rebecca McLeod, director of the Health Department. “We want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual.”

McLeod added: “Please remember: All residents are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when you cannot physically distance yourself more than 6 feet away from others. Public Health would ask that you follow the executive order.”

Those who are tested for the virus also are reminded to stay home until they get their test results back.

Burke County also added 17 new positive cases of the virus Tuesday. The total number of cases was 2,124 Tuesday, up from 2,107 positive cases Monday.