Another COVID-19 death reported in Burke, cases grow

Burke County health officials reported another death associated with COVID-19, and more positive cases of the virus were added to the county total.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Tuesday of the 38th COVID-19-associated death in the county. The person was in their 60s and died from underlying medical conditions. They were not hospitalized at the time of their death.
“We are saddened to report another COVID-associated death,” said Rebecca McLeod, director of the Health Department. “We want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual.”
McLeod added: “Please remember: All residents are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when you cannot physically distance yourself more than 6 feet away from others. Public Health would ask that you follow the executive order.”
Those who are tested for the virus also are reminded to stay home until they get their test results back.
Burke County also added 17 new positive cases of the virus Tuesday. The total number of cases was 2,124 Tuesday, up from 2,107 positive cases Monday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated Monday evening, showed Tuesday that 1,861 of the total cases (88.3%) have recovered. The dashboard also was showing that nine people are hospitalized due to the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday 2,909 deaths are associated with the virus, and 178,635 people have tested positive for COVID-19. The state reported Monday that 156,652 of those people are presumed recovered and 827 throughout the state are hospitalized due to the virus.
But the department also reported Monday that it has experienced technical and submission issues with hospital systems' data since Friday, which were exacerbated by the Labor Day holiday weekend, leaving hospitalization data incomplete. The department is working with all parties to resolve the issues. Because the state’s COVID-19 dashboard displays only data that it is received, it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard.
The state moved into Phase 2.5 on Friday.
Under the new phase, mass gathering limits increased to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors; playgrounds are allowed to open; museums and aquariums can open at 50% capacity; and gyms can open at 30% capacity.
Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment and amusement parks remain closed. The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants has been extended until Oct. 11.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
