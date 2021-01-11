Another COVID-19 death reported in Burke

The hospital system’s dashboard says 8% of its staffed hospital beds are not in use.

The hospital system announced Monday it is holding a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible groups this week by appointment only.

The Health Department said its vaccination team is trying to finish vaccinating the Phase 1A group and will be moving to vaccinate the 75-plus age group as soon as possible. The state shows Burke County has vaccinated 1,481 people, and 184 people have completed the vaccine series.

The Health Department said those who have called or sent an email to be placed on a list for the vaccine will receive information as soon as possible.

The Health Department said it is experiencing a large number of calls and emails, and that its staff is trying to answer and return them as quickly as possible. Those who have left a voicemail or sent an email will get a response as soon as possible, but it may be longer than 24 to 48 hours.

The department is asking that people not call or email multiple times because it makes it difficult to compile an accurate list when multiple employees are working to complete the list.