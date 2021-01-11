Another COVID-19 death reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed another life in Burke County, and health officials reported another 143 cases added to the county total over two days.
The Burke County Health Department reported the county’s 89th COVID-19-related death Monday. The person was in their 90s and was not hospitalized but later died from COVID-19-related complications.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said county Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The Health Department also reported a total of 7,455 cases Monday, up from 7,391 cases Sunday and 7,312 total cases Saturday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind daily Health Department briefings, showed 1,700 active cases Monday and 33 people hospitalized in the county. The Health Department previously had reported 88 deaths.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed on Monday that 36 COVID-19 patients were in their hospital, with six in the intensive care unit. It also showed 244 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
The hospital system’s dashboard says 8% of its staffed hospital beds are not in use.
The hospital system announced Monday it is holding a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible groups this week by appointment only.
The Health Department said its vaccination team is trying to finish vaccinating the Phase 1A group and will be moving to vaccinate the 75-plus age group as soon as possible. The state shows Burke County has vaccinated 1,481 people, and 184 people have completed the vaccine series.
The Health Department said those who have called or sent an email to be placed on a list for the vaccine will receive information as soon as possible.
The Health Department said it is experiencing a large number of calls and emails, and that its staff is trying to answer and return them as quickly as possible. Those who have left a voicemail or sent an email will get a response as soon as possible, but it may be longer than 24 to 48 hours.
The department is asking that people not call or email multiple times because it makes it difficult to compile an accurate list when multiple employees are working to complete the list.
“We are asking for the public’s patience as we move through this process as fast as possible,” the department said in its daily briefing Monday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,936 new COVID-19 cases Monday for a total of 629,124 cases. The department reported a total of 7,578 deaths, up from 7,425 deaths Saturday, and 3,843 people hospitalized Monday due to the virus.
Of the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases, it reported on Monday that 521,475 are presumed recovered.
Gov. Roy Cooper has extended his latest stay-at-home order.
The order requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Gathering limits restrict indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people. At any gathering, people must maintain 6 feet of distance between each other.
For information about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination schedule and COVID-19 vaccination scheduling for Phase 1B-Group 1, visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.