Another COVID-19 death reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed another life in Burke County.

And two large COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been scheduled for next week in Morganton.

The Burke County Health Department said Wednesday it was notified of the 148th COVID-19-related death in the county.

The person was in their 70s and was hospitalized due to the virus but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, according to the health department.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts. Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

Vaccines and clinics