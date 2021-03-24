Another COVID-19 death reported in Burke

While COVID-19 cases in Burke County are declining, the virus has claimed another life.
And a nursing home in Burke County that was recently removed from the state’s outbreak list was put back on it Tuesday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Wednesday of the 147th COVID-19-related death in the county.
The person was in their 70s and had been hospitalized because of the virus but later died from COVID-19 medical complications.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts. Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 266 active cases for 9,669 total cases on Wednesday. The health department said on Monday that it would not send out briefings except on Monday’s and Fridays, unless there is a large increase in cases.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed that three people with the virus are hospitalized and 25 patients in its virtual hospital.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,098 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 901,262 cases and a daily percent positive rate of 6,1%. It showed 981 people in the state currently hospitalized.
The state has reported a total of 11,894 deaths as of Wednesday.
Vaccine
People in priority Group 4 can be vaccinated against COVID-19. Group 4 includes those 16 to 64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, including those with high risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated, according to the county health department.
The rest of Group 4, which includes other essential workers, will become eligible April 7, the health department said in its daily briefing. Those people in previous priority groups who have not been vaccinated can still make an appointment to get their shot, say health officials.
There are multiple locations for getting vaccinated in Burke County.
People can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday
The homebound can discuss their options with the health department by calling the main line at 828-764-9150.
There are multiple local pharmacies offering the vaccine who are in the current priority groups.
Morganton Drug will be hosting a vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at North Morganton United Methodist Church on Sanford Drive in Morganton. Appointments are still available for the clinic and can be made by calling 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, which is free to all individuals, even those without insurance. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy also has the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine available, and is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf, but appointments for the next month appeared to be filled up Tuesday.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
The health department is reminding people that even though someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they will still need to practice the three W’s — wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently — for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Outbreaks and clusters
The Department of Health and Human Services every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, the department has said.
The latest outbreak list for Burke includes:
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has a total of 16 cases, with six residents and 10 staff members infected. The facility also has reported one death since being put back on the list of outbreaks.
- Autumn Care of Drexel remains at a total of 44 cases, with 33 residents and 11 staff members infected with the virus. Eleven residents have died from the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 141 cases, up from 140 cases Friday, with 87 residents and 54 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center remains at a total of 202 cases, with 39 residents and 163 staff members infected.