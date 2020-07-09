Another COVID-19-related death reported in Burke

Burke County health officials reported Thursday the 21st death associated with COVID-19, and the positive cases in the county continue to climb.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Wednesday evening of the COVID-19 associated death in the county.

The county resident was in their 70s and was hospitalized but died from complications associated with an underlying medical condition.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “As this virus continues to spread within our community, we continue to encourage people to routinely practice the three W’s to reduce the spread of this infection.”

The three W’s are: Wear a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance yourself from others, wait at least 6 feet away from others, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. Health officials say it also is imperative for those testing positive to stay at home until their isolation time has been completed.

Also on Thursday, the Burke County Health Department reported the total positive cases are at 1,133.

However, the state reported Thursday that 1,144 residents in Burke County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard says 851 of the positive cases have recovered, but seven residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. In total, there have been 83 residents hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 20 deaths associated with COVID-19.