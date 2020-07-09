Another COVID-19-related death reported in Burke

Burke County health officials reported Thursday the 21st death associated with COVID-19, and the positive cases in the county continue to climb.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Wednesday evening of the COVID-19 associated death in the county.
The county resident was in their 70s and was hospitalized but died from complications associated with an underlying medical condition.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “As this virus continues to spread within our community, we continue to encourage people to routinely practice the three W’s to reduce the spread of this infection.”
The three W’s are: Wear a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance yourself from others, wait at least 6 feet away from others, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. Health officials say it also is imperative for those testing positive to stay at home until their isolation time has been completed.
Also on Thursday, the Burke County Health Department reported the total positive cases are at 1,133.
However, the state reported Thursday that 1,144 residents in Burke County have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard says 851 of the positive cases have recovered, but seven residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. In total, there have been 83 residents hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 20 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Of the county residents who have tested positive, the county dashboard says those between the ages of 20 and 49 make up 685 of the positive cases. Another 157 positive cases were in residents 19 years old and under.
The state reported 79,349 positive cases, 1,461 deaths and 1,034 currently hospitalized across North Carolina as of Thursday.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said during the state’s briefing that Thursday saw the highest day of hospitalizations across the state and the second-highest day of positive cases of COVID-19.
Public health officials have warned people about not gathering in large groups, even for family gatherings such as weddings, reunions and other functions.
On Thursday, Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken sent out a release that told about how the virus spread throughout a family and then into the community. Catawba County has seen a significant increases in positive cases of COVID-19 in the last several weeks, she said.
McCracken said more than two dozen people attended a family gathering and did not wear masks or observe physical distancing at the gathering. She said 14 people who attended subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
McCracken said that before they started to show symptoms, they continued with their daily lives, such as going to work or taking a beach trip with other families. This set into motion a person-to-person contact chain that, to date, has spread COVID-19 to 41 people in nine families and eight workplaces.
“Situations like this have become painfully common in Catawba County. I share this example because I hope it can help our community see how easily COVID-19 is actively spreading,” McCracken wrote. “More importantly, I hope it will convince us all to be even more willing to do the small things we’re being asked to do to protect ourselves and others: wear a mask in public, maintain physical distance, and wash hands frequently.”
McCracken said it’s not hard to prevent the spread COVID-19.
“What’s hard is having to call 20, 30, 40 people a day and tell them that not only are they sick with an untreatable illness, but they are also required to isolate themselves from others, including their loved ones, and stay home from work for two weeks or until they recover,” she wrote. “This is especially difficult when they do not have the support systems that many of us take for granted, such as paid sick leave, the ability to isolate in their own home, or available caretakers for their children. It’s even harder when they are experiencing severe illness as a result of their exposure — exposure that could have been prevented.”
McCracken said the power to help make the virus and restrictions go away is literally in everyone’s hands.
Cooper said he will have an official announcement next week on schools and will have an announcement on the executive order that is set to expire July 17.
