Another death, 17 cases added to COVID-19 total

Another death associated with COVID-19 was reported and another 17 positive cases of the virus were added to Burke County’s total Wednesday.
The latest person to die associated with the virus was in their 70s and was hospitalized but died from COVID-19-related complications, according to county health officials.
“Our hearts go out to the friends and family of this individual and we send our deepest sympathies. Each death deeply impacts families within our community,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod.
The Burke County Health Department reported 1,892 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 1,875 positive cases Tuesday.
Of the cases, 1,562 (83.2%) have recovered, according to the latest update to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard also reported 11 residents are hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 30 deaths associated with COVID-19.
The state’s latest list of congregate living facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 shows three nursing homes in Burke County remain on the list. The list is updated each Tuesday and Friday.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has 36 COVID-19 cases, with 33 being residents and three staff. The facility has had five residents die from the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has had 90 cases, with 57 being residents and 33 staff members. The facility has had 13 residents die from the virus.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has one resident and five staff member who have tested positive.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center remains on the list, with nine cases in staff members but none among residents, according to the state.
Also Wednesday, the state reported 2,396 deaths associated with the virus and 146,779 total cases. As of Monday, the state reported 127,749 cases are presumed to be recovered.
It also reported 1,026 residents are hospitalized throughout North Carolina.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has said families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call its hotline to be connected directly to child care options in their community. The hotline, at 888-600-1685, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet the department's health and safety guidelines.
For information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
