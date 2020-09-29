Another death, 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday

Burke County lost another resident to COVID-19 and added 23 cases to its total Tuesday.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Tuesday of the 47th COVID-19-related death in the county. The person was in their 50s, had been hospitalized and died from COVID-19-related complications.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” county Health Director Rebecca McLeod said. “It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations: wear a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others; wait at least 6 feet away from others; and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”

The latest death was the third in Burke County reported this week due to the virus. The Health Department reported two deaths Monday — one person in their 50s and the other in their 80s.

The Health Department also reported the county’s total number of virus cases was 2,406 Tuesday, up from 2,383 cases Monday.