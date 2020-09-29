Another death, 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday

Burke County lost another resident to COVID-19 and added 23 cases to its total Tuesday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Tuesday of the 47th COVID-19-related death in the county. The person was in their 50s, had been hospitalized and died from COVID-19-related complications.
“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” county Health Director Rebecca McLeod said. “It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations: wear a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others; wait at least 6 feet away from others; and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”
The latest death was the third in Burke County reported this week due to the virus. The Health Department reported two deaths Monday — one person in their 50s and the other in their 80s.
The Health Department also reported the county’s total number of virus cases was 2,406 Tuesday, up from 2,383 cases Monday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefing from the Health Department, showed 2,062 recoveries Tuesday out of 2,391 total cases, with eight people hospitalized.
The state reported Tuesday that there were 209,137 cases of COVID-19, up from 208,248 total cases, with 3,494 total deaths, up from 3,445 Monday. The state showed 950 people hospitalized throughout North Carolina. Of the total cases reported, 184,422 cases are presumed to be recovered.
The Health Department is reminding all residents that they are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when they cannot physically distance more than 6 feet away from others.
Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about two days to receive test results back, according to the state.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!