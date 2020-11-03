Another death, 24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Burke County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 and added 24 cases to its virus total on Tuesday.
Burke County Health Department said it was notified about the 61st COVID-19-related death on Tuesday. The person was in their 80s and was not hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications, the department reported.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations, Wear a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”
The health department also reported a total of 3,197 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,173 on Monday.
The county COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefing from the health department, showed that of the total, 2,651 have recovered. It also showed that five people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
The county has previously reported 60 deaths, two of which were reported on Monday.
Close contact and community spread continue to be the primary reason for the continued spread of COVID-19 in the county, with close contact appearing to be spiking, according to the dashboard.
The county health department is encouraging parents to make sure their children’s immunizations and school health assessments are up to date, even though they are not in school all the time. There has been an extension provided under the Executive Order 172 for families to have time to get all outstanding immunizations and school health assessments completed before the deadline in December, the health department said.
For more information or to schedule an appointment for immunizations or school health assessments, contact the health department at 828-764-9150.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,349 new cases on Tuesday for a total number of cases of 280,377 throughout the state on with a daily percent positive of 6.8%. The department reported a total of 4,457, up from 4,390 deaths on Monday, and 1,175 people currently hospitalized.
Of the total cases in the state, NCDHHS reported Monday that 246,318 of them are presumed recovered.
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The health department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!