Another death, 24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Close contact and community spread continue to be the primary reason for the continued spread of COVID-19 in the county, with close contact appearing to be spiking, according to the dashboard.

The county health department is encouraging parents to make sure their children’s immunizations and school health assessments are up to date, even though they are not in school all the time. There has been an extension provided under the Executive Order 172 for families to have time to get all outstanding immunizations and school health assessments completed before the deadline in December, the health department said.

For more information or to schedule an appointment for immunizations or school health assessments, contact the health department at 828-764-9150.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,349 new cases on Tuesday for a total number of cases of 280,377 throughout the state on with a daily percent positive of 6.8%. The department reported a total of 4,457, up from 4,390 deaths on Monday, and 1,175 people currently hospitalized.

Of the total cases in the state, NCDHHS reported Monday that 246,318 of them are presumed recovered.