Another death, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

The Burke County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death and 32 new cases on Wednesday.

And Gov. Roy Cooper announced an executive order to prevent evictions for people who can’t afford to pay rent.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified about the 58th COVID-19-related death. The person was in their 80s and was hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications, the health department reported.

It is the fourth COVID-19-related death reported in the county this week.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations, Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”

The Burke County Health Department also reported a total of 3,033 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 3,001 cases on Tuesday.