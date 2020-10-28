Another death, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

The Burke County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death and 32 new cases on Wednesday.
And Gov. Roy Cooper announced an executive order to prevent evictions for people who can’t afford to pay rent.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified about the 58th COVID-19-related death. The person was in their 80s and was hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications, the health department reported.
It is the fourth COVID-19-related death reported in the county this week.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations, Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”
The Burke County Health Department also reported a total of 3,033 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 3,001 cases on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily health department update, showed on Wednesday that of the total number of cases, 2,541 people have recovered from the virus and 414 people are still sick with COVID-19. It also showed that six people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Close contact and community spread continue to be the primary way the virus is spread in the community, according to the dashboard.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its congregate living outbreak list on Tuesday.
On the list in Burke County is:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College with a total of 104 cases, with 72 residents and 32 staff members. The facility has had nine residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard with a total of 68 total cases, with 46 residents and 22 staff members. The facility has had 12 residents die from the virus.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care has a total of three cases, with one resident and two staff members.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 38 cases, with 10 residents and 28 staff members.
In addition, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety is reporting there are currently two active cases of the virus at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
With Halloween coming up on Saturday, the Burke County Health Department’s briefings also are offering some tips for ways to stay safe and healthy.
Some examples provided of low-risk Halloween activities include carving and decorating pumpkins outside while socially distanced with friends and neighbors, decorating the house, outdoor Halloween scavenger hunts, virtual costume contests, Halloween movie nights at home, and scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat searches with household members.
Moderate-risk activities include no- or low-touch trick-or-treating, preparing individually wrapped goody bags for trick-or-treaters to pick up at the end of the driveway or edge of the yard, individual pieces of candy spaced out on tables for trick-or-treaters to take themselves, gently tossing candy to trick-or-treaters from 6 feet away, using a “candy chute” to pass candy from the porch to trick-or-treaters, reverse trick-or-treating where children dress in costumes at home for neighbors to walk or drive by to drop off candy, small outdoor costume parades that are socially distanced, outdoor costume parties with masks and social distancing required, and outdoor Halloween movie nights with friends and family who are socially distanced.
“Halloween is this weekend and with cases of close contacts and community spread not slowing, the health department is asking residents to only participate in the lower- to moderate-risk activities for Halloween listed in the state’s guidance,” the briefing reads.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday 2,253 news cases, up from 2,141 new cases on Tuesday, with a daily percent positive rate of 6.9% for a total of 266,136 cases throughout the state.
Of the total cases in the state, NCDHHS reports that 231,611 of them have recovered as of Monday.
The department also reported a total of 4,245 deaths as of Wednesday, up from 4,211 total deaths on Tuesday. It reported 1,193 people currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19. NCDHHS says anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms, should be tested for the virus.
During a briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the effort to prevent those who can’t afford to pay rent from being evicted.
The state says the executive order strengthens the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s residential eviction moratorium that was put into effect nationwide from Sept. 4 through Dec. 31. To read Cooper’s latest executive order, visit https://governor.nc.gov/news/executive-orders.
The NC HOPE program, which provides assistance to eligible low-and-moderate income renters experiencing financial hardship because of the pandemic, makes direct payments to landlords and utility companies. The state reported the program has received 22,800 eligible applications as of Wednesday.
To apply for the program, call 2-1-1 or go to nc211.org/hope.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The health department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
