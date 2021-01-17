Another death, 81 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard, which will not be updated Monday, showed 6,811 new cases Sunday for a total of 674,637 cases in the state with a daily percent positive rate of 10%. It also showed the total number of deaths in the state at 8,083, up from 8,016 deaths Saturday. The department showed 3,862 people in the state were hospitalized Sunday due to the virus.

In Burke County, 1,962 people have received a vaccine for the virus and 542 people have received both doses of the vaccine. Those numbers don’t include those vaccinated in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. Vaccinations at long-term care facilities are being managed by the federal government through a contract with CVS and Walgreens, according to the state. Those doses are part of the state’s total allocation, not in addition to, the state says.

While the state gave the go-ahead for counties to vaccinate those 65 years old or older, Burke health officials say that likely won’t happen for a while.

McLeod has said it could be February before the county is able to start vaccinating those 65 and older.