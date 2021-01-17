Another death, 81 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Burke County reported another death due to COVID-19, and cases of the virus continue to increase.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the 103rd COVID-19-related death Sunday. The person was in their 90s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19-related medical complications.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said county Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The Health Department also reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 7,878 cases Sunday, up from 7,797 cases on Saturday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated since last week.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard on Sunday showed it had 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with six of them in its intensive care unit. It also had 209 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital. The dashboard showed only 6% of the hospital’s staffed beds available.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard, which will not be updated Monday, showed 6,811 new cases Sunday for a total of 674,637 cases in the state with a daily percent positive rate of 10%. It also showed the total number of deaths in the state at 8,083, up from 8,016 deaths Saturday. The department showed 3,862 people in the state were hospitalized Sunday due to the virus.
In Burke County, 1,962 people have received a vaccine for the virus and 542 people have received both doses of the vaccine. Those numbers don’t include those vaccinated in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. Vaccinations at long-term care facilities are being managed by the federal government through a contract with CVS and Walgreens, according to the state. Those doses are part of the state’s total allocation, not in addition to, the state says.
While the state gave the go-ahead for counties to vaccinate those 65 years old or older, Burke health officials say that likely won’t happen for a while.
McLeod has said it could be February before the county is able to start vaccinating those 65 and older.
The Health Department said anyone interested in registering for a COVID-19 vaccine will need to call 828-580-6147 to schedule an appointment. There is no need to call the Health Department because Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will be scheduling the appointments when vaccine is available. Staff for these community clinics will be from the health care system, Health Department and community volunteers, according to the department.
Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for Carolinas HealthCare Blue Ridge, said the hospital system plans to hold vaccination clinics every Friday from now until at least April. She said vaccination clinics on Thursdays will be for administering the required second dose of the vaccine. Those who are vaccinated at the clinic will get their appointment for the second dose when they get the first shot, Wilson said.
Volunteers are needed at vaccinations clinics, say state officials. If interested in volunteering, visit terms.nceem.org and sign up to help with a vaccine clinic in your area.
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.