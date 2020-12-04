Another death, 85 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Health officials in Burke County reported three more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday night and a fourth one on Friday, and the county added 85 new virus cases to its total.
The Burke County Health Department reported two of the people who died were in their 80s and one was in their 50s. It said the three had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19-related complications.
The death reported on Friday was a person in their 60s who was hospitalized and later died from COVID19-related complications.
“Our hearts are heavy to report this sad news,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod in a release Thursday night. “We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals. The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners.”
McLeod added, “We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
In the release about the 71st death on Friday, McLeod said, “We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this individual. These losses serve as a terrible reminder that this infection continues to spread within our community and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected with this infection.”
The latest deaths means a total of 71 people in Burke County have died due to COVID-19 since the first cases was reported on March 24.
The latest reported deaths are ones the health department has known about and occurred before Thanksgiving but the department just received the confirmations from death certificates, McLeod said on Friday.
The state reported on Friday 57 new deaths throughout North Carolina due to the virus.
On Friday, the Burke County Health Department reported a total of 4,481 cases, up from 4,396 on Thursday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department daily briefings, showed 879 active cases and 17 people hospitalized due to the virus on Friday.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed Burke County had 947 cases per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, making it one of the highest per-resident counties in North Carolina. The population estimate of Burke County in July 2019 was 90,485.
Even when its broken down to cases per 10,000 residents, Burke remains one of the highest at 95 cases.
In fact, Burke County has the highest cases per-resident within the last 14 days of any of the other three counties in the Unifour area.
Even Buncombe County, which has more than twice the population of Burke, has 33 cases per 10,000 residents in the last 14 days, according to the state dashboard.
McLeod said there is significant community spread in Burke County, and cases may continue to increase. She said the latest White House report shows Burke County has moved from yellow to orange, which means substantial spread.
The current spread is due to hunting trips, gatherings, long-term care facilities, a lot of self-employed people who work, a lot of people going to churches, workers who travel out of the county to work, funerals and a lot of one-on-one contact, McLeod said.
“You can tell we have community spread,” McLeod said.
And the spread from Thanksgiving will likely show up in higher numbers this weekend and the first part of the week, she said.
McLeod said people should follow the three W's -- wear a mask, wait 6 feet away and wash hands often.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,303 new cases for a total of 382,534 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 11.2%. It also reported a total of 5,467 deaths on Friday, up from 5,410 on Thursday.
The department reported 2,157 people hospitalized on Friday battling the virus.
The state released its updated on Friday its list of school clusters and congregate living facility outbreaks of the virus.
The cluster of COVID-19 at schools shows:
- Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College has a total of eight cases, with seven children and one staff member infected.
- The outbreak at The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care in Morganton is considered over, with a total of four cases, with one resident death and one resident and two staff members infected.
The outbreaks at congregate living facilities in Burke are:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College with a total of 118 cases, up from 113 cases on Tuesday, with 75 residents and 43 staff members infected. The facility has had 13 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard - The state reports the facility has remained at a total of 68 cases, with 46 residents and 22 staff members. The facility has had 12 residents die from the virus. However, the facility’s website shows it currently has eight residents and seven staff members infected with COVID-19. It shows a total of 68 residents and 39 staff members who have been infected since May 1.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton has a total of three cases, with one resident and two staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lanes Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 34 cases, with 24 residents and 10 staff members infected.
- Cambridge House in Hildebran has a total of 11 cases, up from nine cases on Tuesday, with eight residents and three staff members infected. The facility has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 66 cases, up from 61 cases on Tuesday, with 13 residents and 53 staff members infected.
As a reminder, face coverings are required in all indoor settings where non-household members are present, and outdoor settings where social distancing isn’t possible.
Face coverings also are required when at gyms and fitness facilities while exercising. At restaurants, face coverings are required at tables unless someone is actively eating or drinking.
Retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space must put an employee at each public entrance enforcing the face covering and maximum capacity requirements.
Law enforcement now can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals, and violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and could result in a fine up to $1,000 or active punishment.
On Thursday, the Burke County Health Department said it will not be doing any COVID-19 testing from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 due to the Christmas holiday closings. Testing at the department will resume on Monday, Jan. 4, its briefing said.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!