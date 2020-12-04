Another death, 85 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Health officials in Burke County reported three more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday night and a fourth one on Friday, and the county added 85 new virus cases to its total.

The Burke County Health Department reported two of the people who died were in their 80s and one was in their 50s. It said the three had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19-related complications.

The death reported on Friday was a person in their 60s who was hospitalized and later died from COVID19-related complications.

“Our hearts are heavy to report this sad news,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod in a release Thursday night. “We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals. The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners.”

McLeod added, “We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”