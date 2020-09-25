Another death from COVID-19 reported in Burke, cases grow

The Burke County Health Department reported another death from COVID-19 on Friday and the county’s virus total increased by 36 cases over a two-day period.

The health department said it was notified Friday of the 44th COVID-19 related death in Burke County. The person in their 90s and was not hospitalized when they died from COVID related complications, according to a release from the department.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual.” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “We continue to urge residents to follow the 3 W’s recommendations, Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It will just inconvenience you for a little bit of time but could save someone’s life.”

Burke County added 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 17 new cases on Saturday.

The Burke County Health Department reported 2,368 cases on Saturday, up from 2,351 cases of the virus on Friday. The number of cases on Thursday was 2,332.