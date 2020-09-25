Another death from COVID-19 reported in Burke, cases grow

The Burke County Health Department reported another death from COVID-19 on Friday and the county’s virus total increased by 36 cases over a two-day period.
The health department said it was notified Friday of the 44th COVID-19 related death in Burke County. The person in their 90s and was not hospitalized when they died from COVID related complications, according to a release from the department.
“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual.” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “We continue to urge residents to follow the 3 W’s recommendations, Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It will just inconvenience you for a little bit of time but could save someone’s life.”
Burke County added 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 17 new cases on Saturday.
The Burke County Health Department reported 2,368 cases on Saturday, up from 2,351 cases of the virus on Friday. The number of cases on Thursday was 2,332.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed on Saturday that of the total positive cases, 2,024 have recovered. The dashboard also showed that eight county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
The state’s congregate living outbreak list on Friday showed Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has had a total of 11 residents die from COVID-19 but it shows a total of 67 positive cases among 46 residents and 21 staff. However, during the state’s previous update on Tuesday it showed a total of 70 positive cases, with 49 residents and 21 staff members.
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has had two residents die from the virus and has a total of 38 positive cases, with 24 residents and 14 staff members.
Autumn Care of Drexel has had two residents die from the virus and has a total of 37 positive cases, with 27 residents and 10 staff members.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has had 13 residents die from the virus and has seen a total of 100 positive cases, with 60 residents and 40 staff members.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton has seen a total of 30 positive cases, with 10 residents and 20 staff members. The state reported the facility hasn’t had any deaths associated with the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,440 deaths on Saturday due to the virus, up from 3,356 deaths on Thursday. It also reported a total of 206,090 positive cases, up from 198,189 positive cases on Thursday. The state reported that 914 people throughout the state were hospitalized on Saturday due to COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday it will provide additional benefits through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to help families purchase food for children whose access to free and reduced-priced meals at school has been impacted by remote learning this fall due to COVID-19. The program provides a benefit on an EBT card that can be used to buy food at authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores, according to a release from the department.
Children are eligible if they had access to free or reduced-priced meals at school last year, their school district or charter school is eligible to provide free or reduce-priced meals at school this year, and their school district or charter school utilized virtual learning for all students for at least five consecutive school days between Aug. 17 and Sept. 30.
Burke County Public Schools is one of the eligible school systems, according to NCDHHS.
Families do not need to apply for P-EBT. Eligible families already receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits will receive an additional benefit on their existing EBT card. Families who received P-EBT in the spring and are eligible under the new criteria will receive additional benefit on their original P-EBT card, according to the release.
Eligible families who do not have an FNS or P-EBT card will be mailed a card. Families being mailed a new card will receive the card within the next two to three weeks, the NCDHHS release said.
This is different than the eligibility criteria for P-EBT benefits in the spring, which was available to all children who normally access free or reduced lunch, regardless of school circumstance. Eligibility criteria are based on guidance from the US Department of Agriculture, according to the release.
Folks who need immediate help buying food, call 2-1-1. Parents who need food assistance for their children can text FOODNC to 877-877 to locate nearby free meal sites. The texting service also is available in Spanish by texting COMIDA to 877-877.
A new partnership called Healthy Helping between Food Lion and Community Care of North Carolina aims to help people impacted by COVID-19, said Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County.
It’s a produce prescription program that is a three-month benefit through Food Lion for those that receive SNAP/EBT benefits or are on Medicaid and receiving SNAP/EBT benefits.
1. To enroll in the program with a care manager, call 877-490-6642.
2. Then load $40 into your Food Lion MVP card by making a purchase of any amount using both your MVP and SNAP/EBT cards.
3. Spend that $40 purchasing eligible fruits and vegetables
4. Repeat Step 2 each month to load another $40 on your MVP card until Dec. 31.
In addition, Western Piedmont Council of Governments’ Area Agency on Aging says for older adults and/or caregivers living in Burke County who need some help with things such as meals, groceries, pharmacy items, cleaning supplies, assistive technologies, incontinence supplies, face coverings or more can contact the Area Agency on Aging at 828-485-4257 for help.
The county health department is reminding all residents they are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when they cannot physically distance more than 6 feet away from others.
Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about 1.9 days to receive test results back, according to NCDHHS.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
