Another death, more cases added to Burke's COVID-19 totals

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified on Saturday of the 138th COVID-19-related death in the county. The department said the person was in their 80s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts. Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”