Another death, more COVID-19 cases added in Burke

Another death and 50 new cases were added to the impact of COVID-19 in Burke County on Thursday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the 121st COVID-19-related death in the county. The person who died was in their 80s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the health department said.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department also reported a total of 8,835 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 8,785 on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed on Thursday there were 1,018 active cases of the virus and 10 people currently hospitalized.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed on Thursday it had 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with two of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed there were 150 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services vaccination dashboard showed Thursday that 11,378 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Burke County, with 9,382 of them being a first dose and 1,996 second doses administered.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported it will administer 500 doses this week and those doses have been scheduled, according to officials.
The county health department and CHSBR were told last week to expect reduced shipments of the vaccine, and the hospital will receive 500 doses of the vaccine and the health department will receive 200 doses this week and the following two weeks, according to the county’s media briefing.
Currently, the priority group being vaccinated are health workers and those 65 years old or older.
Since all of the vaccine appointments have been filled for the week, CHSBR asked on its Facebook page that people wait to call the Community Vaccine Call Center until Monday to check availability. The number for the call center is 828-358-4454, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
Local and state health officials have said there is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said because of the high demand in the current priority group, it likely will be several weeks before vaccinations for the priority group of essential workers can begin.
To find your vaccine group, visit https://findmygroup.nc.gov.
The newly expanded COVID-19 vaccine help center can be reached at 888-675-4567 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Callers can get help with general COVID-19 vaccine questions, information on eligibility groups, clinical questions about the vaccine, how to find vaccine locations and transportation services.
The COVID-19 vaccine help center supports English and Spanish calls, and TTY.
Also on Thursday, the state updated its COVID-19 county alert system, which saw Burke County moved from the highest alert Red - critical community spread - to Orange. Orange signifies substantial community spread, according to the alert system.
To have substantial community spread means a county would have seen 101 to 200 positive cases per 100,000 people within 14 days and a percent positive rate between 8% to 10%. Burke has seen a 14-day case rate of 754 per 100,000 people and a percent positive rate of 7.4%, according to the alert system.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.