Another death, more COVID-19 cases added in Burke

Another death and 50 new cases were added to the impact of COVID-19 in Burke County on Thursday.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the 121st COVID-19-related death in the county. The person who died was in their 80s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the health department said.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

The health department also reported a total of 8,835 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 8,785 on Wednesday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed on Thursday there were 1,018 active cases of the virus and 10 people currently hospitalized.