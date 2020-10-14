Another death, new cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke

Burke County health officials reported another death due to COVID-19 and 24 new cases on Wednesday.
The person who died was in their 90s and was not hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,720 cases on Wednesday, up from 2,696 cases on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefing from the health department, showed on Wednesday that of the total, 2,262 people have recovered from the virus. It also showed that seven people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 50 deaths due to the virus.
The county health department has been warning people about following health guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading within the community.
“We are six months into this pandemic and the State is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal but we will not be able to keep things open if residents who are sick continue to go out into the county and pass COVID-19 along with other infections,” the county’s media briefing said. “It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason.”
The briefing went on to say in addition to sick people staying at home, everyone should wear a face coverings and wash their hands often to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections in the county.
“We are asking everyone to do their part whether they believe in this infection or not so others will not get sick.”
State and local health officials still encourage residents to follow the three W's: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
The state’s congregate living outbreak list was updated on Tuesday and it shows that College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College now has had a total of five residents who have died and 92 positive cases, with 62 being residents and 30 being staff.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has had a total of 12 resident deaths from COVID-19 and 68 cases, with 46 being residents and 22 being staff.
Autumn Care of Drexel has had a total of two resident deaths and 41 cases, with 28 being residents and 13 being staff.
And J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton has had a total of 37 cases, with 10 being residents and 27 being staff.
At Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton, 668 inmates have been tested and 28 of them have been positive, with 10 presumed recovered, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 3,856 deaths across the state on Wednesday and 1,926 new cases, for a total of 236,407 cases on Wednesday. The daily percent positive rate in the state is 6.6 percent. It also reported 1,152 people are currently hospitalized throughout the state on Wednesday.
The state reported this week that of the total cases in North Carolina, 206,471 are presumed recovered.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
