Another death, new cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke

Burke County health officials reported another death due to COVID-19 and 24 new cases on Wednesday.

The person who died was in their 90s and was not hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,720 cases on Wednesday, up from 2,696 cases on Tuesday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefing from the health department, showed on Wednesday that of the total, 2,262 people have recovered from the virus. It also showed that seven people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 50 deaths due to the virus.

The county health department has been warning people about following health guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading within the community.