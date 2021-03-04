Another death, new cases reported in Burke

Burke County reported another death due to COVID-19 and 12 new virus cases on Thursday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the 143rd COVID-19-related death. The person was in their 70s and was hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts. Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department also reported a total of 9,480 virus cases Thursday, up from 9,468 cases on Wednesday.
Burke County’s active cases of the virus are continuing on a downward trend.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed Thursday 378 active virus cases, down from 387 active cases Wednesday, with five people hospitalized, down from seven hospitalized on Wednesday.
The county has reported a total of 142 deaths from the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard showed six people were hospitalized due to the virus on Thursday, with four of them in the intensive care unit. It showed 59 people in the system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital and a county virus positivity rate of 4%.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard showed 2,502 new cases in the state on Thursday, up from 2,145 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 868,056 cases and a percent positive rate of 4.2%. It also showed 1,290 hospitalized on Thursday, up from 1,303 people on Wednesday, and a total of 11,399 deaths reported, up from 11,363 deaths on Wednesday.
Vaccines
Also on Thursday, NCDHHS showed that 14,124 first doses and 9,241 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Burke County.
As of Feb. 26, the Burke County Health Department has administered 2,370 first doses and 1,200 second doses of the Moderna vaccine, McLeod said.
With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine now approved for use, it’s unknown at this point whether the state will increase its distribution of vaccine doses to counties after next week. Currently, the one-dose vaccine is being used for major community vaccination events, according to health officials.
McLeod said next week is the last week of the health department getting its scheduled 300 doses and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will receive its 1,170 doses a week. The health department receives the Moderna vaccine and the hospital system receives the Pfizer vaccine, she said.
Both Walgreens and Table Rock pharmacies are each receiving 100 doses a week, McLeod said. Walgreens is receiving doses directly from the federal government. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.
She said the vaccination clinics are only scheduling for the number of doses they know they will be getting.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week the state can move onto to vaccinating the next group of frontline essential workers in Group 3, which started on Wednesday.
CHSBR has added an online vaccine registration option. Those who are in priority groups can now visit CHSBR.org/vaccine to register for a shot.
People also can use the vaccination call center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Its number is 828-358-4454.
McLeod said people in the new vaccine priority group will have to schedule an appointment.
The health department has been working with essential businesses to get their employees vaccinated, McLeod said. She said the department has been working with restaurants, fast food and retail stores, grocery stores and convenience stores to get their employees into one of the clinics.
McLeod said businesses have been giving the health department names of their employees who want the vaccine, or employers have been calling the hospital about getting their workers vaccinated.
McLeod said the department also can do vaccination clinics for larger employers onsite in the county, but the employers will be responsible for setting up a location for vaccinations.
McLeod said she knows there are still people in Burke County who are 65 years old or older who still want the vaccine and the county will continue to vaccinate previous priority groups.
“If you’ve been in a group that’s approved, we’ll work with you,” McLeod said.
McLeod is asking people to continue to be patient in getting a vaccine and that people continue to wear face masks even after they’ve been vaccinated.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.