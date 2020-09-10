Another death, new COVID-19 cases reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The News Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Burke County health officials reported the 39th death associated with COVID-19, and the county’s virus total climbed again on Thursday.

The Burke County Health Department reported it was notified late Wednesday evening of another death associated with the virus. The person was in their 90s and had been hospitalized but died from their underlying medical conditions, according to a briefing from the health department.

“We want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual.” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod.

Burke County added 19 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Thursday, but long-term care facilities appear to be majority of the reason.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,160 cases Thursday, up from 2,141 cases Wednesday. The county gained 17 new cases on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The county COVID-19 dashboard showed on Thursday that of the total cases, 1,864 (86.9%) have recovered. It shows that 10 county residents are hospitalized due to the virus.

McLeod said for the last couple of weeks, the county has been seeing an average of between five to 10 new cases daily.