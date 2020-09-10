Another death, new COVID-19 cases reported

Burke County health officials reported the 39th death associated with COVID-19, and the county’s virus total climbed again on Thursday.
The Burke County Health Department reported it was notified late Wednesday evening of another death associated with the virus. The person was in their 90s and had been hospitalized but died from their underlying medical conditions, according to a briefing from the health department.
“We want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual.” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod.
Burke County added 19 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Thursday, but long-term care facilities appear to be majority of the reason.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,160 cases Thursday, up from 2,141 cases Wednesday. The county gained 17 new cases on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
The county COVID-19 dashboard showed on Thursday that of the total cases, 1,864 (86.9%) have recovered. It shows that 10 county residents are hospitalized due to the virus.
McLeod said for the last couple of weeks, the county has been seeing an average of between five to 10 new cases daily.
But the latest increases have been due to routine testing at long-term care facilities that the federal government has put in place, she said. McLeod said federal guidance says testing requirements at facilities depends on the size and number of COVID-19 cases.
“I don’t see a spike in anything, except in long-term care,” McLeod said.
She said it’s too early to see any potential spikes due to the Labor Day holiday.
New test site
Quest Diagnostics, which has a lab in Greensboro, has teamed up with Walmart to open 65 COVID-19 pop-up testing sites at Walmart Neighborhood Market locations in North and South Carolina.
One of the locations will be at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Green Street in Morganton. The testing will take place from 7:45 until 8:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Quest Diagnostics said to be tested, people must have an electronic doctor’s order sent to Quest and have a scheduled appointment. Upon arrival, people should stay in their vehicle and look for the pharmacy drive-thru. Those arriving for testing should not go inside the Walmart store. No walk-ups will be seen, according to the company.
The Health Department and state health officials are reminding people that all residents are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when they cannot physically distance themselves more than 6 feet away from others.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,990 deaths associated with the virus Thursday, up from 2,958 people Wednesday. It also reported a total of 180,754 cases Thursday, up from 179,532 cases Wednesday.
The state also reported 928 people are hospitalized throughout North Carolina due to the virus.
The state reported on Monday that of the state’s total cases, 156,652 of those people are presumed recovered.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, state secretary of health and human services, said the progress in virus data that the state is seeing is fragile. She said North Carolina continues to simmer regarding the virus.
New app
The department announced last week that it is developing a COVID-19 Exposure Notification app called "SlowCOVIDNC," which will launch across the state this month. The app will help residents slow the spread of the virus by alerting them when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The state says the app is anonymous and does not collect, store or share personal or location data. SlowCOVIDNC is free and voluntary to download and use and designed to enhance the state’s existing contact tracing efforts, according to the state.
The app will be available to download through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!