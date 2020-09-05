Another death, outbreak of COVID-19 reported in Burke

Another death associated with COVID-19 has been reported in Burke County, the county’s positive cases increased Saturday and another long-term care facility has an outbreak of the virus.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified late Friday evening about the 37th COVID-19 associated death in Burke County. The person was in their 80s and had been hospitalized but died from their underlying medical conditions.
“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “It is imperative all the time for residents to follow the 3 W’s recommendations but especially during this Labor Day Weekend. Please wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water since the largest portion of our spread is among close contact.”
The Burke County Health Department also reported a total of 2,095 positive cases on Saturday, up from 2,077 positive cases on Thursday. The county did not update its numbers on Friday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated Friday evening, showed that of the cases reported, 1,802 people (86.1 percent) who have tested positive in the county have recovered. It also showed that six people were hospitalized due to the virus.
McLeod said this week that some of the new cases the county has seen this week are from long-term care facilities.
The state’s latest report on congregate living facilities shows that College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College now have an outbreak of the virus. The list shows the facility has a total of 12 positive cases, with 10 of those cases in residents and two staff members who have tested positive.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 71 positive cases, with 50 residents and 21 staff members testing positive. The facility has had nine residents die associated with the virus.
Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 17 cases of COVID-19, with 11 residents and six staff members testing positive.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has had 90 positive cases, with 57 residents and 33 staff members testing positive. The facility has had 13 deaths associated with the virus.
The latest update also shows J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total now of 26 positive cases, including 18 staff and eight residents.
County health department officials also issued a warning ahead of the Labor Day holiday. The health department said that while the holiday traditionally is a time for folks to get together, it warned against people having parties and getting together in large groups (more than 10 indoors and more than 25 outdoors) for Labor Day.
The Burke County Health Department said those types of gatherings are where a large portion of the county’s close contact cases of COVID-19 have been coming from over the last month.
“We encourage residents not to gather in groups on or at the lake, people’s houses for cookouts and parties unless you can stay away from each other, wear a face covering and wash your hands frequently,” the health department briefing said. “These activities could cause another spike in cases within the county.”
The state reported a total of 175,815 positive cases on Saturday, with 145,884 of those cases presumed recovered as of Monday.
Deaths associated with the virus also increased in the state on Saturday to 2,889, up from 2,803 deaths on Thursday. The state also reported 831 people across North Carolina are hospitalized due to the virus.
The state moved into Phase 2.5 starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
Under the new phase, mass gathering limits increased to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors; playgrounds are allowed to open; museums and aquariums can open at 50 percent capacity, and gyms can open at 30 percent capacity.
Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment, and amusement parks will have to remain closed. The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants has been extended until Oct. 11.
Those who are tested for the virus also are reminded to stay at home until they get their test results back.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
