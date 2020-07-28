Another death related to COVID-19 reported in Burke

Another person has died in Burke County associated with COVID-19 and 11 new positive cases have been added to the county’s total.
Burke County Public Health said it was notified late Monday the 26th COVID-19-associated death. The person was in their 70s and was hospitalized but died from underlying medical conditions, according to the release from the Burke County Health Department.
“We are so sorry to report another COVID associated death and send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “These deaths continue to be a stark reminder that we all have to work together to protect the health and well-being of all residents within our county. As this virus continues to spread within our community, we continue to encourage people to routinely practice the 3 W’s to reduce the spread of this infection.”
The three Ws are Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others, Wait at least 6 feet from others and Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. Burke County reported 1,535 positive cases on Tuesday, up from 1,524 cases on Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows that 1,153 people have recovered, while eight people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county previously has reported 25 deaths associated with the virus.
McLeod said it is also imperative for those testing positive to stay at home until their isolation time has been completed, or if sick, stay home until symptom-free.
The health department will hold a testing clinic on Sunday in the Jonas Ridge community of Burke County.
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Jonas Ridge Fire Department.
The test is free but folks should bring their insurance card, the health department says. The department says it’s preferred for those wanting a test to pre-register by calling 828-764-9168, but drop-ins are welcome. The department says the pre-registration is so officials will know how many staff and supplies will be needed for the clinic. Folks wanting a test don’t have to be a Burke County resident, the department says.
The state reported on Tuesday 1,820 deaths associated with the virus and 116,087 new positive cases and 1,244 people currently hospitalized throughout North Carolina.
The state also announced a booster dose of meningococcal conjugant vaccine (MenACWY) is required for students entering the 12th grade in public, private or religious schools in North Carolina. Students who do not meet the requirement may not be allowed to attend school until they receive the booster dose, according to information from the state.
Those with questions or who need more information can call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9168, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, weekends and holidays, leave a message and your call will be answered as soon as staff returns. Or visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Para español llame al 828-764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
