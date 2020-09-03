Another death reported as virus cases climb

Another resident in Burke County has died associated with COVID-19, and nine new positive cases were added to the county’s virus total.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Thursday of the death associated with COVID-19, which is the 36th such death in the county.
The victim was in their 80s and had not been hospitalized. The Health Department said the person died from underlying medical conditions.
“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said health Director Rebecca McLeod.
The Health Department reported a total of 2,077 positive cases, up from 2,068 positive cases Wednesday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated Wednesday evening, shows that 1,779 of the positive cases (86%) have recovered. It also shows there are eight residents who are hospitalized due to the virus.
McLeod said, “It is imperative for residents to follow the recommendations of wear a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others; wait at least 6 feet away from others; and wash your hands frequently with soap and water since the largest portion of our spread is among close contacts and a holiday weekend is upon us.”
Health Department officials have issued a warning ahead of the Labor Day holiday. While the holiday traditionally is a time for people to get together, it warned against them having parties and getting together in large groups (more than 10 indoors and more than 25 outdoors).
The Health Department said those types of gatherings are where a large portion of the county’s close contact cases of COVID-19 have been coming from over the last month.
“We encourage residents not to gather in groups on or at the lake, people’s houses for cookouts and parties unless you can stay away from each other, wear a face covering and wash your hands frequently,” the Health Department briefing said. “These activities could cause another spike in cases within the county.”
Eased restrictions
Heading into the Labor Day weekend, Phase 2.5 reopening of the state goes into effect starting at 5 p.m. today, Sept. 4. Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Tuesday.
Under the new phase, mass gathering limits will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors; playgrounds will be allowed to open; museums and aquariums can open at 50 percent capacity; and gyms can open at 30 percent capacity.
Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment and amusement parks will have to remain closed. The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants has been extended until Oct. 11.
During a media briefing Thursday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said it’s important going into Labor Day to plan ahead for how to avoid crowds. She also encouraged residents to wear a face mask when they are around people who are outside of their immediate family.
She warned that if people are not cautious during the holiday, the virus can rapidly increase.
Cohen also announced a new state campaign, “Get Behind the Mask,” to encourage people to wear a face mask when in public. She said it’s an ongoing campaign to get people to wear masks.
The campaign will use TV, radio and social media, and it will even be at places such as bus stops and convenience stores, Cohen said.
The campaign features real people and places in the state and focuses on the personal reasons North Carolinians are choosing to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a release.
State's toll
On Thursday, the state reported 2,803 deaths throughout North Carolina, up from 2,779 Wednesday, and 172,209 positive cases, up from 170,553 cases Wednesday. It also reported 858 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Those who are tested for the virus also are reminded to stay at home until they get their test results back. The average turnaround time to receive test results is two days, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
