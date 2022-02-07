Area state parks log record number of visitors

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more people have been getting in touch with nature, which is evident by the continued rise in state park visitors.

North Carolina state parks logged a record 22.8 million visitors last year, up 15% from 2020, according to the Associated Press. While neither of Burke County’s state parks (South Mountains and Lake James) cracked the Top 5 in total visits, both have seen record numbers of visitors in recent years. Together the two parks combined for more than 1.2 million visitors in 2021, representing more than 5% of the state park system’s total visitors last year.

“It has been busy,” said Jonathan Griffin, superintendent of South Mountains State Park, the state’s largest park in terms of total area. “We are up 29% this year over last year, and last year, we were up about 30% compared with the year before that.”

Griffin said that in 2021, the park logged 526,897 total visitors compared with 409,043 in 2020 and 315,691 in 2019. He attributes the initial increases to shutdowns during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said that even since things have opened back up, people are continuing to flock to the park in record numbers.