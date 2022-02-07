Area state parks log record number of visitors

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more people have been getting in touch with nature, which is evident by the continued rise in state park visitors.
North Carolina state parks logged a record 22.8 million visitors last year, up 15% from 2020, according to the Associated Press. While neither of Burke County’s state parks (South Mountains and Lake James) cracked the Top 5 in total visits, both have seen record numbers of visitors in recent years. Together the two parks combined for more than 1.2 million visitors in 2021, representing more than 5% of the state park system’s total visitors last year.
“It has been busy,” said Jonathan Griffin, superintendent of South Mountains State Park, the state’s largest park in terms of total area. “We are up 29% this year over last year, and last year, we were up about 30% compared with the year before that.”
Griffin said that in 2021, the park logged 526,897 total visitors compared with 409,043 in 2020 and 315,691 in 2019. He attributes the initial increases to shutdowns during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said that even since things have opened back up, people are continuing to flock to the park in record numbers.
“In 2020 we were closed down for about five weeks,” he said. “As soon as we opened back up, everything else was still closed down and we just got inundated, and it hasn’t slowed down since. We marketed to a new user group, folks who would typically go to the movies or a ballgame on their time off — they couldn’t do that anymore, so they came here and figured out that they liked it.”
According to Griffin, park visitor numbers are tabulated by counting the vehicles that enter the park and then estimating the number of visitors per vehicle.
Griffin said South Mountains is working to accommodate the increases by adding staff and parking. He said a parking lot expansion is expected to be completed this spring which will add 20 spaces for the 2022 season, this is after a similar expansion added 20 new spaces last year.
Griffin also said the increased park traffic has resulted in an extra burden on park staff, but they are making to adjustments to accommodate the extra work.
“I’ve had to put on more staff on the weekends,” he said. “Saturday and Sunday are the busiest days.”
Griffin said that it has been worth the extra work to see more people coming out and enjoying the South Mountains natural beauty.
“We’re tickled that more people are interested in the state parks,” he said. “Our issue is timing, so if there is any way you can time your trip to be during the week instead of on the weekend, you’re going to have a much better experience.”
Griffin stressed the importance of continuing to invest in North Carolina’s State Parks and hopes they will see even more visitors in the coming years.
“State parks are one of the few systems that are currently completely tax supported,” he said. “It’s important to protect these sections (of the state) for future generations to be able to see.”
Lake James State Park hasn’t seen a significant increase in the official total numbers of visits to the park, but according to Park Superintendent Nora Coffey, park usage has significantly increased in other ways. According to official usage statistics, Lake James State Park logged 634,241 total visitors in 2021, down from 648,086 in 2019, but up from just over 567,000 the year prior.
Coffey said, despite the consistent numbers at the park’s major entrances where visitors are counted, she has seen a significant increase traffic at other places, especially the seven-mile-long stretch of the Fonta Flora Trail that cuts through the park. She said that these areas currently go uncounted, and so they are not reflected in the official totals. However, park officials are currently in the process of installing trail counters and additional traffic counters that will give them more accurate totals going forward.
She said the opening of the new visitor’s center will also help get a more accurate count because a connection to the trail will channel more people through the park’s front gate.
Coffey said she believes the increased infrastructure in the area, particularly the Fonta Flora Trail will continue to drastically increase the number of visitors to Lake James State Park in coming years. For the 2022 season, Coffey said the biggest challenge is going to be to fill the seasonal positions such as lifeguards and employees to operate the concession stand, the new visitor’s center and other park amenities.
“We were a lot busier during the week which is also when we’re normally lower staffed.” Coffey said. “It was a challenge keeping trash pulled, litter picked up and bathrooms cleaned. And then it is also worrisome not having the lifeguards protecting the water.”
Coffey said the park is currently taking applications and encouraged anyone interested in applying to call the park office at 828-584-7728.
Coffey said, despite the seasonal staff needs that went unfilled in 2021, the park was able to add three new full-time staff members in 2021 to accommodate the increases in visitors.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com or at 432-8907