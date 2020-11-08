Army jobs leads to career for veteran

Cody Jarvis always wanted to be a police officer.

And a stroke of mischance in the military set him on the path to his calling.

Jarvis, 32, enlisted in 2008 in the U.S. Army with plans to be a crew member on a helicopter.

However, as he was choosing what job he would do he found out he was color deficient, meaning his eyes weren’t as sharp with color as they needed to be as a helicopter crew member.

So it was back to the drawing board for him to choose another job. Jarvis decided on the family business, so to speak, when he chose to be a military policeman.

Both of Jarvis’ parents were in law enforcement. His mother is a detention officer and his stepfather is a patrol officer.

Jarvis enlisted in the U.S Army in 2008 and went to nine weeks of basic training and then went straight into military police training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. “It was the coldest place I have ever been in my entire life,” Jarvis said. He added, “If I never go back to Fort Leonard Wood I will be just fine. Or the state of Missouri during the winter because that was an extremely cold experience.”