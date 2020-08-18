BBQ competition now hosted by town, adds steak

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — The Pigmaster’s BBQ Challenge that hit the grounds of the Rutherford College Town Hall last year is back for another year, and 2020’s version of the competition will be hosted by the town itself.
Oh, and steaks will be added to the stakes this year, too.
Town Clerk Jessica Bargsley announced that the challenge will return to Rutherford College from Sept. 11-12, nearly five months after the originally planned date that was pushed back to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a steak-grilling portion of the event will be added on this time.
Due to the coronavirus, the event will be closed to the public, but the town still is excited.
“This event will have competitors and judges from all over the Southeast,” Bargsley said.
Last year’s competition, which was organized by Joel Abee of Hildebran-based Creekside Smokers, followed Kansas City Barbecue Society rules. But this year’s event will have official KCBS sanctioning, according to information from the town.
The town says KCBS sanctions barbecue and grilling competitions across the US and promotes barbecue as America's cuisine. KCBS has an extensive certified barbecue judging program and is the largest society of barbecue enthusiasts in the world with over 20,000 members worldwide.
“The Pigmaster's BBQ Challenge will consist of 24 competitors from all over the Southeast region of the United States,” information from the town says. “Most of these competitors have never been to or even heard of Burke County. Our goal is to promote not only Rutherford College but the entire county as a great place to spend a weekend and enjoy some great tasting barbecue.”
The town says the event will be a Master Series Sanctioned Contest that requires the teams to cook four types of meat — chicken, pork ribs, pork butt and pork brisket, similar to last year.
Under KCBS rules, competitors are judged on three categories — appearance, taste and tenderness. Points are awarded for each event and standings kept in a system similar to NASCAR.
The town has lined up 24 BBQ teams to compete: BB’s Smoke Shack, Brother-in-Law BBQ, Elite BBQ Smokers, Hickory BBQ Company, Hoggy Bottom Boys, House of Smoke, J.L. Smokers, McAdoo Heights BBQ, Muttley Crew BBQ, Outlaw’s BBQ, Pig on Fire, Redneck Scientific, Rocky Top BBQ, Saponi Smokers, Smoke and Brew Mafia, Smoke Monster BBQ, Smoke on This BBQ, Smokin’ Skullies, Smoking Studs BBQ, Speaks For Itself BBQ, Still Workin’ On It, Swig-N-Pig, Twisted Pair BBQ and Two Guys and a Chick.
The new Steak Cookoff Association contest will take place on Sept. 11, the first day of the challenge. The town has invited those who think they grill the best steak in their neighborhood to compete for cash, trophies, prizes at the one-day event.
According to information from the town, most SCA steak cook-offs feature a $1,000 first-place prize and typically will pay the top 10 places in the steak category, which is double-blind judged. The SCA also conducts other categories to challenge cookers and involve the entire family with the goal being to create a fun relaxed environment and a fair competition.
For all of the town of Rutherford College’s relevant information on the KCBS-sanctioned Pigmaster’s BBQ Challenge and the Steak Cookoff Association contest, visit bit.ly/2XSane6.
