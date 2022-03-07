BCPS annual food drive yields 45,050 pounds of nonperishables

Burke County Public Schools wrapped up its eighth annual Souperintendent’s Souper Bowl Canned-Food Drive on Feb. 14. After taking a year off due to the pandemic last year, the district resumed its annual drive this year for local food pantries. District-wide, schools collected 45,050 pounds of food with five local charities benefiting from the food drive: Burke United Christian Ministries, The Glen Alpine Food Pantry at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, East Burke Christian Ministries, Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church in Rutherford College and East Burke High School’s own food pantry.

The school system’s food drive starts each year the week students return from Christmas break and runs until the week after the Super Bowl. Schools decorate their collection barrels and staff, students and the community are invited to fill them with non-perishable food items.

Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan said, “I am very impressed with the amount of food our schools collected. The schools had fun with the drive, and kudos to our principals for finding creative ways to incentivize students and staff to donate. While Salem, Ray Childers, Mountain View, George Hildebran and W.A. Young elementary schools were our top collectors, the real winners are the people of the community who depend on our local food pantries during times of food insecurity. This canned food drive started in 2014, and now I am so proud to be able to continue the legacy of this great cause.”