BCPS COVID update: cases, clusters keep dropping, masks now optional on buses

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services declared nine of Burke County Public Schools’ COVID clusters over on Tuesday. This leaves BCPS with five active clusters and marks the first time since Jan. 18 that the district has not been among the top five school districts in the state in COVID clusters.
According to the March 1 update, the clusters at Drexel Elementary School, Table Rock Middle School, Mull Elementary School, Forest Hill Elementary School, East Burke Middle School, Ray Childers Elementary School, Patton High School, Liberty Middle School and Walter Johnson Middle School were declared over. A cluster is declared over when no new positive cases have been identified for 28 days.
This leaves active clusters at Heritage Middle School, Mountain View, George Hildebran, Glen Alpine and Salem elementary schools. No new cases were reported at the George Hildebran Elementary or Heritage Middle School clusters, according to the March 1 report.
The number of confirmed positive cases in Burke County Schools also dropped again last week, mirroring national trends. According to the COVID dashboard on the BCPS website, 28 positive cases were reported for the week of Feb. 21. This is down from 40 cases the previous week and a high of 625 for the week of Jan. 10 during the height of the omicron wave. Additionally, 13 of 27 BCPS schools reported no new COVID cases during the week of Feb. 21.
Masks optional on buses
On Sunday Feb. 27, BCPS announced that as of Monday, Feb. 28 masks will now be optional on Burke County School buses “in accordance with relaxed CDC guidelines.”
Current CDC guidelines, updated Friday, Feb. 25, recommend that everyone should “wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk (including K-12 schools and other community settings)” when the COVID-19 Community levels are considered high. According to the latest update on Feb. 24, Burke County’s current COVID-19 community level is high.
BCPS Public Information Officer Cheryl Shuffler pointed out that students, teachers and staff still have the option to wear masks based off their comfort level.
“Masks are optional on school buses and in the classroom,” she said. “It’s people’s own personal comfort levels now with where we are with coronavirus. It’s optional and people are exercising their options to wear it or not wear it.”
Shuffler cited the current positivity rate in Burke County, which currently stands at 8.11%, as evidence that the situation is continuing to improve locally. She also said that she anticipates the district will revisit the bus policy if a spike in cases occurs in the future.
“Going forward, if our numbers start going up again, I’m sure that’s something that Dr. (Mike) Swan, our board and our leadership team will take a look at,” Shuffler said.
Public response to the change on social media was mixed, with some pointing out that according to the new guidelines, masks should be worn indoors due to Burke County’s high level of COVID-19 cases and others applauding the new mask-optional policy.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com