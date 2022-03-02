BCPS COVID update: cases, clusters keep dropping, masks now optional on buses

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services declared nine of Burke County Public Schools’ COVID clusters over on Tuesday. This leaves BCPS with five active clusters and marks the first time since Jan. 18 that the district has not been among the top five school districts in the state in COVID clusters.

According to the March 1 update, the clusters at Drexel Elementary School, Table Rock Middle School, Mull Elementary School, Forest Hill Elementary School, East Burke Middle School, Ray Childers Elementary School, Patton High School, Liberty Middle School and Walter Johnson Middle School were declared over. A cluster is declared over when no new positive cases have been identified for 28 days.

This leaves active clusters at Heritage Middle School, Mountain View, George Hildebran, Glen Alpine and Salem elementary schools. No new cases were reported at the George Hildebran Elementary or Heritage Middle School clusters, according to the March 1 report.