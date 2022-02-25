BCPS earns communications awards

The N.C. School Public Relations Association has honored Burke County Public Schools for excellence in communications.
Burke County Public Schools earned a total of six Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding and effective communication at the association's virtual ceremony Feb. 11.
Burke County Public Schools received three gold level awards, one in digital media engagement and two in electronic media; two silver level awards, both in electronic media; and one bronze level award for excellence in writing.
“Congratulations to Burke County Public Schools and our public relations, communications and marketing team for earning these Blue Ribbon Awards," the system's superintendent, Dr. Mike Swan, said. "Mrs. Cheryl Shuffler, Mrs. Jonelle Sigmon — one of my former students — and Ms. Bethany Collier make it their mission to communicate what we do and tell our stories, and we are proud of these awards recognizing their efforts.”
Ken Derksen, the association's president and the executive director for community engagement and student and family support for the Wayne County Public Schools, said the work of the award winners exemplifies the high standards and qualities members demonstrate in their daily school communications programs.
“Blue Ribbon Awards are among the highest and most prestigious honors that a member of our organization can attain,” he said. "I congratulate all of this year’s winners for achieving statewide recognition as a Blue Ribbon Award winner. These awards highlight the superior work being accomplished in the area of school communications and all that our members are doing to support and promote public schools across North Carolina."
The association recognizes outstanding communications through its Blue Ribbon Awards program each year. Burke County Public Schools was one of 37 districts statewide to receive a Blue Ribbon Award. This year’s submission categories included marketing, digital media engagement, electronic media, excellence in writing, publications, image and graphic design, photography, and special projects and events. The Georgia School Public Relations Association judged the N.C. association’s competition entries.
“What an honor it is to be recognized by school public relations peers," Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools public relations officer, said. "We have a great school system that our community can take pride in, and it is a pleasure to serve the students of Burke County Public Schools each day.”
The Burke County categories, awards and entries include:
- Digital Media Engagement — Gold Award — Chartwells Thanksgiving Baking Contest.
- Electronic Media — Gold Award — We Press On, The End of the Beginning, 2021 Graduation.
- Electronic Media — Silver Award — The Piggy Bank, Summer Meal Kit Recipe.
- Excellence in Writing — Bronze Award — A Day in the Life of School Nurses.
The N.C. School Public Relations Association is a statewide professional organization serving more than 150 members. Its mission is to build support for public education through well-planned and responsible public relations.
For information, visit the association's Facebook page or www.ncspra.org.