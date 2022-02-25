BCPS earns communications awards

The N.C. School Public Relations Association has honored Burke County Public Schools for excellence in communications.

Burke County Public Schools earned a total of six Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding and effective communication at the association's virtual ceremony Feb. 11.

Burke County Public Schools received three gold level awards, one in digital media engagement and two in electronic media; two silver level awards, both in electronic media; and one bronze level award for excellence in writing.

“Congratulations to Burke County Public Schools and our public relations, communications and marketing team for earning these Blue Ribbon Awards," the system's superintendent, Dr. Mike Swan, said. "Mrs. Cheryl Shuffler, Mrs. Jonelle Sigmon — one of my former students — and Ms. Bethany Collier make it their mission to communicate what we do and tell our stories, and we are proud of these awards recognizing their efforts.”