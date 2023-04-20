A group of Burke County high school students is preparing to take the stage at CoMMA Performing Arts Center on April 28 and 29.

Burke County Public Schools Theater Company will present "The Addams Family," a musical comedy based on the popular movies and television shows. In addition to the two evening public performances, the group will also hold a show for local school groups during the day on Friday.

Brittany Suttles, BCPS Theater Company director and Patton High School music teacher, said she wanted to move the group away from the children’s shows the group had been known for in its early years, but still present something the whole family could enjoy.

“I wanted a comedy this time,” she said. “This is something different that BCPS has never done before. I wanted to do something different.”

She said the show’s message of love and acceptance is another aspect of "The Addams Family" that makes it perfect for the group.

“There’s multiple messages to the story,” Suttles said. “One is, there is no absolute definition of normal, which means a lot in today’s society. … The other one is that family can comprise of many things – the one’s you see every day, your ancestors, grandparents, also people that come into your life.”

The show also features a large ensemble cast, another element making it perfect for a student production.

“It has a huge cast in it,” Suttles said. “I wanted to make sure that we utilized a lot of people – get everyone involved.”

This year’s performance will mark the group’s second year back after COVID-related shutdowns canceled shows in 2020 and 2021. The group started in 2016 as “The Patton Players,” and while it has always been open to all Burke County high school students, returning from hiatus was the perfect opportunity to expand the program and relaunch as BPCS Theater Company.

Returning after the two-year break, Suttles called 2022 a “rebuilding year.”

“Last year was an absolute rebuilding year,” she said. “They didn’t understand what they needed to do on stage, and this year, we are about a month ahead versus where we were last year.”

The rebuild proved successful as many of last year’s first-timers came back for more in 2023.

“I was in the musical last year,” said Lennie Abee, who plays Uncle Fester. “I played Zeke in 'High School Musical.'”

Abee said the adrenaline rush of being on stage brought many of the cast members back for another show this year.

“The adrenaline of being on the stage – the only thing I can describe it as is what people describe as runner’s high,” Abee said. “This is why I do what I do because that adrenaline rush is so insane.”

Suttles said it has been wonderful to have so many experienced students back this year.

“I’m able to actually pull more out of them,” she said. “I’m able to be director more instead of saying ‘this is where you stand,’ this is where you go,’ ‘this is what you do.’”

She has also added a choreographer and a lot more dancing to this year’s show.

“It’s an absolutely new element this year, and it’s game-changing,” she said. “The kids are definitely taking it up, they’re taking it seriously … they’re going for it, they’re putting themselves out there, they’re sweating.”

Suttles has also been able to take the time to mold students, teaching acting and character development.

“I actually can teach acting,” she said. “These kids, a lot of them have this raw natural, talent, but to shape it into something that’s beautiful like this. It’s just stunning.”

Many of the students have fallen in love with the process of creating a character.

“This is my first musical,” said Allie Parris, who plays Wednesday Addams. “Playing a character is really weird because my personality is very out in the open and I’m very giggly and then all of the sudden I get on the stage, and I snap into this character … it’s a really fun experience.”

It may be fun, but it also takes a lot of work to make "The Addam’s Family" a reality.

“Hundreds of hours of work,” Suttles said. “We did auditions in December … in January we had a month of music rehearsals and then we had two weeks of choreography and we’ve been doing nothing but choreography, staging and music since February.”

And they’re just getting started. After spring break, they went straight into what is known as “hell week” in theater circles.

“We call it 'hell week,' that’s what it’s called in the world of theater,” Suttles said. “It’s going to be very stressful for the kids. A lot of tempers are going to fly … people are going to get nervous, the jitters are going to be here.”

In addition to a full week of school, students will dismantle the set currently being constructed in the Patton High School auditorium, transport it to CoMMA Performing Arts Center and reassemble it. That’s just the first day. That evening, the rehearsals begin again – full costumes, lights, tech, all of it. Suttles said if the kids aren’t in school or sleeping that week, they’ll probably be at the theater.

There’s not a lot that can fully prepare a high school student for final week of rehearsals, but several BCPS Theater Company members said it is their favorite part of the process.

“This might surprise you, but 'hell week' is my favorite time,” said Charly Stahl, who plays Alice. “Just being able to go to the CoMMA and be able to get everything done because my favorite part is the performances.”

She also pointed to the relationships built during the intensive week of rehearsals.

“I love the bond that we build with all the cast,” she said.

The BCPS Theater Company will present "The Addams Family: A New Musical" at CoMMA on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are assigned seating and are on sale at the CoMMA box office and online at www.commaonline.org/comma/page/tickets. Tickets are $18 for a adults and $10.50 for children aged 4-18, plus a $3 facility fee and sales tax.