BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals

Sizemore hopes that Monday will bring plenty of donations and attention for animal welfare.

"What an incredible opportunity to honor Betty White's legacy — to come together as a nation and celebrate something that she was so passionate about, her love for animals," she said.

Maintaining that connection with #BettyWhiteChallenge donors is the main test for animal welfare nonprofits after Monday. Viral fundraising efforts can bring in a stream of money, but experts say donations tend to drop off quickly.

Sarah Newhall, the chief strategy officer of the fundraising firm MissionWired, says charities can best capitalize on these moments if they already have a strong foundation in place to engage new donors — whether through emails, a website, social media or other methods.

"What it allows them to do is really use that tent-pole moment to get in front of an audience they might not otherwise have gotten," Newhall said. But, she added, retaining these donors can be an uphill battle because the push to give is tied to one day, and the motivation to one person. Animal groups might also become overshadowed by other organizations soliciting donations during Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which also falls on Monday.