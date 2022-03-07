Board hears reports on inflation, wage increases

Daniel Wall also presented a request from Chartwells for a $0.1559 increase per plate due to increased food costs. Even with the increase, the district’s child nutrition budget is projected to have a $750,000 surplus.

The Chartwells increase and the budget resolution were both added to the consent agenda for the March 14 meeting.

Board members asked Lawson about new state regulations requiring all state workers to be paid $15 per hour by July 1. Lawson said he doesn’t anticipate a major impact on the district’s budget, saying that the state will absorb most of the impact since the vast majority of positions affected by the increase are state funded.

“In the entire budget I have not uncovered an unfunded mandate,” Lawson said. “Everything I see in the state budget is fully funded.”

He did speculate that the minimum wage hike may create issues attracting and retaining leadership, particularly in the custodial and child nutrition departments. He said, in some cases, those in leadership positions may be making as little as 50 cents an hour more than those working under them.