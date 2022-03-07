Board hears reports on inflation, wage increases

The Burke County Board of Education met for a work session on Thursday in a new format. Seated facing each other around a large rectangular table in the center of the Olive Hill Room, board members heard from a variety of school officials on topics from mental health and testing data to budget concerns and challenges posed to the district from inflation and new state mandates.
Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools’ public information officer, said the board tried out the new format, including declining to stream board work sessions, because they believe it will facilitate more discussion and make for a more productive meeting. Board members agreed. Board Chair Wendi Craven called Thursday’s meeting “very productive.”
The board split their time evenly between hearing reports on educational issues and updates on the district’s financial situation.
BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson presented the board with a budget resolution for the current year. He said the budget was delayed this year because of delays in passing a budget at the state level. The county has had to operate on a continuing resolution since July, he said.
According to Lawson, the proposed budget anticipates a $139,000 shortfall for this year, but will still leave the district with more than $13 million in available funds. He cited inflation as the main contributor to increased spending this year. According to his calculations, December inflation alone will cost the district more than $600,000.
Daniel Wall also presented a request from Chartwells for a $0.1559 increase per plate due to increased food costs. Even with the increase, the district’s child nutrition budget is projected to have a $750,000 surplus.
The Chartwells increase and the budget resolution were both added to the consent agenda for the March 14 meeting.
Board members asked Lawson about new state regulations requiring all state workers to be paid $15 per hour by July 1. Lawson said he doesn’t anticipate a major impact on the district’s budget, saying that the state will absorb most of the impact since the vast majority of positions affected by the increase are state funded.
“In the entire budget I have not uncovered an unfunded mandate,” Lawson said. “Everything I see in the state budget is fully funded.”
He did speculate that the minimum wage hike may create issues attracting and retaining leadership, particularly in the custodial and child nutrition departments. He said, in some cases, those in leadership positions may be making as little as 50 cents an hour more than those working under them.
Board members asked him what could be done to remedy the situation. Lawson responded, saying that he has done a wage impact analysis for the district. He said he would be happy to share it with the board at a future meeting but said the extra money would have to come from local funds and characterized it as a “seven-figure fix.”
“Bottom line, we just have to pay them more,” said Board Member Don Hemstreet. “We have to figure out a way to make that happen.”
Lawson also said that the district is finally ready to pay out the new bonuses and retroactive pay increases approved by the state in December. He said employees will see retroactive pay in March and the district is scheduled to pay the final bonuses in April. According to Lawson, this timeline puts BCPS ahead of most other districts in the area.
The district’s independent auditing firm, Lowdermilk Church & Co. LLP, also presented the board with the results of its 2021 audit on Thursday. A representative from Lowdermilk said the results were good and that no compliance issues were uncovered. The audit revealed the district to currently have more than $13 million in available funds and showed the system’s deficit had decreased by $7 million from 2020 to 2021.
Lawson explained that the deficit the district shows is actually misleading due to the way pension liabilities are calculated by the state.
“It’s actually a state liability,” he said, adding that North Carolina is responsible to pay pensions to retired employees, however local districts are required to carry those liabilities on their books.
Lawson recommended renewing the contract with Lowdermilk for the next school year at a cost of $38,950. He said this would represent an $850 or 2.3% increase but said BCPS is in line with the cost other nearby counties are paying for audit services. He also said that, since Lowdermilk also performs the yearly audit for the county, going with them would simplify the process for BCPS.
The item will be added to the consent agenda for the next meeting on March 14.
Ross Rumbaugh, director of testing and accountability for BCPS, also presented 2021 statistics from the district’s Educator Value Added Assessment Sytstem on Thursday. According to Rumbaugh, EVAAS provides a more accurate picture of the impact educators are having on students because it takes into account things such as parental involvement, home life and other factors that impact student achievement.
According to Rumbaugh, although BCPS proficiency levels dropped significantly in 2021, as they had across the state, BCPS outperformed state averages in the value-added assessments.
The board also heard from Sara LeCroy about the district’s plans to address the nation’s mental health crisis among young people. She said two-day treatment programs have been set up for students working through mental health issues. The two-day treatment centers are at Hallyburton Academy for sixth through 12th graders and Mull Elementary School for K-5 students. No items were added to the consent agenda from LeCroy’s presentation.