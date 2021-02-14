Board to decide on local grant match for company expansion

The Burke County Board of Commissioners are expected to decide Tuesday on an economic development grant match for a company that is planning to expand in Morganton.

The board meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the commissioners board room at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.

Toner Machining, which is planning to expand and move to the former Food Lion building on West Fleming Drive, is expected to create 31 new jobs with the move.

To help the company with expansion, the city of Morganton is submitting an application for a $130,000 building reuse grant. The city approved a resolution to apply for the grant in January.

The grant requires a 5% local match, which would be split between Burke County and the city, with each paying $3,250.

Because it was not part of the county’s 2020-21 budget, the money for the local match will have to come from the fund balance (savings), according to information from the county.

The company has an extensive client list, ranging from aerospace to automotive to medical to nuclear companies, with names like Boeing, General Electric, Caterpillar, BMW, Cummins and Haas, among many others.

