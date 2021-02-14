Board to decide on local grant match for company expansion

The Burke County Board of Commissioners are expected to decide Tuesday on an economic development grant match for a company that is planning to expand in Morganton.
The board meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the commissioners board room at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.
Toner Machining, which is planning to expand and move to the former Food Lion building on West Fleming Drive, is expected to create 31 new jobs with the move.
To help the company with expansion, the city of Morganton is submitting an application for a $130,000 building reuse grant. The city approved a resolution to apply for the grant in January.
The grant requires a 5% local match, which would be split between Burke County and the city, with each paying $3,250.
Because it was not part of the county’s 2020-21 budget, the money for the local match will have to come from the fund balance (savings), according to information from the county.
The company has an extensive client list, ranging from aerospace to automotive to medical to nuclear companies, with names like Boeing, General Electric, Caterpillar, BMW, Cummins and Haas, among many others.
Toner Machining has been in its current 212 E. Fleming Drive building, which previously was a Drexel Heritage machine shop, for nearly 20 years, The News Herald previously reported.
Trail project
Also during the meeting, Scott Carpenter, community development director for the county, will give a presentation on work done at Fonta Flora State Trail so far. The first 5 miles of the trail were built in 2016, and another 5 miles were built the following year, Carpenter said during the board’s pre-agenda meeting.
Since then, 20 miles of the trail have been constructed, along with features such as trail heads, a covered bridge and a boardwalk, according to the county.
The trail work will make its way from Canal Bridge, along the Catawba River, across the Linville Dam, down North Powerhouse Road and end at Cobb Avenue, according to county information.
In other business, commissioners will:
- Decide on an unrelated funding request from Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail Inc.
- Hear a financial update from Ed Phillips, Tourism Development Authority director, for the period ending Dec. 31.
- As part of the consent agenda, decide whether to authorize the county manager to execute the letter of notification between Burke County and the Department of Army, 91st Civil Affairs Battalion (Special Operations) (Airborne).
The consent agenda also includes an item to temporarily lower the price of any size pickup load of mulch to $5 and to lower the cost of trailers and large trucks to $10 per scoop through April 30, and possibly longer.