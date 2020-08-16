Board to vote animal enforcement changes

The Burke County Board of Commissioners has been holding most of its meetings on the electronic meeting platform Zoom since COVID-19 entered the county.
But it will be back to the boardroom on Tuesday night, where it is expected to hold public hearings on amendments to the county animal ordinance and a rezoning request.
Kay Draughn, the clerk to the board, said safety precautions will be taken for the meeting Tuesday at the board room, located in the Burke County Services Building at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.
The safety precautions include asking people to wear masks, spacing seating in the board room for social distancing, and having hand sanitizer available, Draughn said. A health department employee will be on hand also to take temperatures or asking health questions, she said.
For people who want to keep up with the meeting but don’t want to attend in person, the county live streams its meetings on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/BurkeCountyNC.
For those who want to speak at one of the two public hearings on Tuesday’s agenda or who want to speak during the public comments portion of the meeting can do so either in person or can submit their written statements to be read by Draughn to kay.Draughn@burkenc.org. Comments also can be dropped off for Draughn at the county administration building at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton.
Any public comments or comments for a public hearing have to be received by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Draughn said.
Draughn said holding an in-person meeting Tuesday is the board trying to get back to some sense of normalcy, but with safety precautions.
The board is expected to decide Tuesday on a resolution amending its 2020 meeting schedule, which was originally adopted in December. The amendment would give the board the option of meeting in person or via Zoom.
On the agenda for Tuesday is:
A proclamation honoring Dorothy Kincaid Hawkins on her 100th birthday. Hawkins is the mother of former county commissioner Bruce Hawkins.
A public hearing on an amendment to Chapter 6 of the county’s animal ordinance that would transfer animal control authority from the sheriff’s office to animal services enforcement. Other proposed amendments include new definitions, expanded definition of abuse/neglect, a breeder’s permit, addresses tethering, merging the exotic animals’ section, and enhanced requirements for dangerous dogs.
A public hearing on a rezoning request application from Michael Heavner, on behalf of Brenda Alley, to rezone 14.02 acres from Industrial to the Residential Two (R-2) zoning district. The property is located around 0.4 miles from the Interstate 40 Exit 113 interchange.
A proposal to modify a lease agreement and contribute $15,000 for wall repairs at the Old Burke County Courthouse.
An appointment of either Nancy Wood and Jacqueline McDowell to Department of Social Services Board of Directors for a three-year term.
Proclamation acknowledging the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
