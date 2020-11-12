 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Multiple roads shut down from flooding
BREAKING: Multiple roads shut down from flooding

Roads across Burke County have had to be shut down because of flooding from heavy rains.

And officials are warning motorists not to try to drive through flooded areas.

U.S. 64/N.C. 18 is closed near Chesterfield Fire Department, Hartland Road was closed near Bristol Creek Bridge and Antioch Road is closed near its intersection with U.S. 64/N.C. 18.

Mudslides were reported around the Mineral Springs Mountain area, and rescuers have responded to multiple swift water rescues this morning, according to county officials.

Water was quickly rising on Amherst Road at the bridge near its intersection with Kirksey Drive.

Burke County Public Schools are having a remote learning day because of flooding and mudslides.

Fire Marshal Mike Willis warned the public to use caution.

He said motorists are being caught in water they cannot see.

“Do not try to cross flooded roads,” Willis said.

The National Weather Service has a flash flood warning in effect in Burke County until 11 a.m. An alert warned that it’s a dangerous and life-threatening situation.

