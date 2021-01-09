Burke add nearly 250 COVID-19 cases over 2 days

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported on Friday that Foothills Correctional Institution had 13 active cases of inmates at the facility.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said during a briefing on Friday that the state continues to set new records with COVID-19.

“In the 10 months that we’ve been fighting this pandemic, this is the most worried that I’ve been for our state,” Cohen said.

She said the state reported more than 10,000 new cases both on Thursday and Friday and tests that are positive remain in the double digits.

Cohen said the state is seeing a record high of hospitalizations and those needing intensive care. She said many hospitals have stopped non-urgent care to free up staff or have opened additional space for COVID patients.

Cohen said the secretarial directive says people should stay at home, leaving only for essential needs such as food or for activities such as work or health care. The directive also says people shouldn’t have others over indoors who do not live with them and people should always wear a mask and keep their distance.