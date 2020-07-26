Burke added more than 100 COVID-19 cases this week

Burke County added more than 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 during the work week and another court official is one of them.
Fourteen new COVID-19 positive cases were added to the Burke County total on Friday.
The Burke County Health Department reported 1,452 positive cases on Friday, up from 1,438 cases on Thursday. The week started out with 1,327 cases.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,066 people have recovered but 10 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. There have been 111 residents hospitalized due to the virus since the first case was reported in Burke County on March 24, according to the dashboard. The county previously has reported 24 deaths of residents.
Four employees in the Burke County Clerk of Courts office tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
On Friday, District Attorney Scott Reilly confirmed that an employee in the Burke County DA’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, but he said the employee has been on leave for at least a month.
The employee’s spouse, also an employee of the DA’s office, has tested negative for the virus, Reilly said.
The employee has self-quarantined and has not had any symptoms of COVID-19, Reilly said. The employee isn’t expected to return to the office until Aug. 10, he said.
The district attorney’s office has been following directives from Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on social distancing, mandatory masks and hand sanitizer, Reilly said.
“We’ve had social distancing in the courtrooms, our office has gone to a split shift so if somebody did contract it, it doesn’t put out the entire office,” Reilly said. “We’ve changed the district court so that we have half in the morning, half in the afternoon to limit the number of people in the courtroom. We’ve been setting up time slots for attorneys, kind of almost like an appointment, to come in to limit the number of people in a courtroom at a time.”
As for outbreaks in congregate living facilities in Burke County, no new ones were reported Friday, which is one of the days the state releases its lists on the outbreaks.
The state is still reporting that no residents at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton has contracted the virus. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 among the center’s staff remains at nine, according to the list from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The state reported that Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard hasn’t seen any new cases since Tuesday, when the state’s previous list of congregate outbreaks was reported. It says there have been three residents die associated to the virus and there are 15 residents and two staff members who have tested positive for the virus.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton is still on the list, with the state reporting 13 deaths associated with the virus, as well as 57 residents and 33 staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Also on Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the restrictions for nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and combination skilled nursing/adult care assisted living facilities for at least 60 more days.
The executive order issued Friday restricts all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, including end-of-life situations. The order also restricts communal dining and group activities.
The state said in a release that NCDHHS continues to collaborate with industry and advocacy organizations, monitors progress and evaluate options to best protect the health and well-being of staff, residents and their loved ones at these facilities.
The state reported 1,746 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 108,995 positive cases, along with 1,182 people currently hospitalized throughout North Carolina on Friday.
The Burke County Health Department continues to say residents who have been in close contact (which is defined as less than 6 feet away from someone COVID-19 positive for more than 10 to 30 minutes without a face covering), should wait four to seven days from exposure before getting tested so the test results are more accurate.
“If you go to get tested too soon the test result could be inaccurate,” a briefing from the county said.
The health department announced last week an upcoming testing clinic in the Jonas Ridge community of Burke County.
The Burke County Health Department will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2 at the Jonas Ridge Fire Department.
The test is free but folks should bring their insurance card, the health department says. The department says its preferred for those wanting a test to pre-register by calling 828-764-9168, but drop-ins are welcome. The department says the pre-registration is so officials will know how many staff and supplies will be needed for the clinic. Folks wanting a test don’t have to be a Burke County resident, the department says. Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department, continues to encourage people to routinely practice the three Ws to reduce the spread of the infection. She said people should Wear a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others, Wait at least 6 feet away from others and Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Call the Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9168, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, weekends and holidays, leave a message and your call will be answered as soon as staff returns. Or visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Para español llame al 828-764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
