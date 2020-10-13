Burke adds 10 more cases to COVID-19 total

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefings sent from the Health Department, reported Tuesday that of the total cases, 2,247 have recovered. It also reported nine residents in the county are hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 50 deaths related to the virus.

“We are six months into this pandemic and the state is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal, but we will not be able to keep things open if residents who are sick continue to go out into the county and pass COVID-19 along with other infections,” the county’s media briefing said. “It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason.”