Burke adds 10 more cases to COVID-19 total

Burke County added 10 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as state officials say virus trends are going in the wrong direction.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,696 cases, up from 2,686 cases Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefings sent from the Health Department, reported Tuesday that of the total cases, 2,247 have recovered. It also reported nine residents in the county are hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 50 deaths related to the virus.
“We are six months into this pandemic and the state is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal, but we will not be able to keep things open if residents who are sick continue to go out into the county and pass COVID-19 along with other infections,” the county’s media briefing said. “It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason.”
The briefing went on to say people should wear a face covering and wash their hands often to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections in the county.
“We are asking everyone to do their part whether they believe in this infection or not so others will not get sick.”
Value of three W's
State and local health officials still encourage residents to follow the three W's: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday reiterated the need for people to follow the three W's, saying everyone needs to recommit to them because virus trends are worsening in the state.
Cohen said everyone needs to do all they can to turn the trends around to avoid the state having to go backward in its reopening efforts. The state can find a balance between living with the virus and protecting people’s health and the economic health of businesses.
Lynn Minges, president of the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, said restaurants and hospitality businesses have taken a major hit during the pandemic. She asked businesses to take the pledge to operate at the highest standards to keep guests and employees safe and encouraged businesses to visit www.countonmenc.org.
She also encouraged customers and patrons to visit the site to see which businesses have taken the pledge in their community. It appears those who have taken the pledge will have a sticker in the window of their business.
Partnership effort
The website says Count On Me NC is a joint effort of government and health officials and industry leaders from across the state.
Andy Ellen, president of the N.C. Retail Merchants Association, said the main priority of retailers is the health and safety of their staff and customers. As retailers head into the holiday season, brick-and-mortar stores need a strong shopping season, and he asked that customers remember to follow the three W's.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday a total of 3,816 deaths and 234,481 total cases. It also reported there are 1,103 people throughout the state hospitalized due to COVID-19.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
