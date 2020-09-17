Burke adds 10 more COVID-19 cases, corrects info about deaths

The health department says for those getting a test for COVID-19, it is extremely important to give correct names (what name is on your birth certificate, not names you go by) and addresses so positive numbers can be directed and counted in the correct county. This helps to keep the data more accurate for each county, the department says.

Following the three Ws – wearing a cloth face covering, waiting 6 feet away from others, and washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer – remains an important piece of protection against the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about 1.9 days to receive test results back, according to NCDHHS.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has announced that the annual J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center Christmas parade is canceled this year but its annual holiday light display will go on as usual.

This year would have been the 46th year of the parade that was set for Dec. 2.

The state said the holiday light display will be daily from 5:30-10 p.m. from Dec. 3 through Dec. 31.