Burke adds 10 more COVID-19 cases, corrects info about deaths

Burke County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and said the reports of two staff members at a local nursing home is wrong and is the result of a glitch.
Burke County reported a total of 2,227 positive cases on Thursday, up from 2,217 positive cases Wednesday.
Of the total of positive cases, Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard showed on Thursday that 1,929 people (86.8 percent) who make up those cases have recovered. The dashboard also says four county residents are currently hospitalized because of the virus. Nearly 200 people, or 8.9 percent of positive cases, have been hospitalized since the first case was reported in the county on March 24.
The county has previously reported 41 deaths from the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Thursday there has been a total of 3,180 deaths, up from 3,149 on Wednesday, and 189,576 positive cases, up from 188,024 on Wednesday, of the virus throughout the state. The department reported there are 894 people currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.
The states’ latest congregate living list of outbreaks released on Tuesday showed two staff members at College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College died from the virus.
But the Burke County Health Department said there have been no staff deaths at the facility.
The health department explained on Thursday that data is filtered in from the NC Electronic Disease Surveillance System and there was a glitch in the worksheet that pulled the number into that column incorrectly.
The health department said the mistake will be fixed and updated by next week when the state updates its dashboard.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, said the mistake was brought to the health department’s attention on Thursday and staff had to investigate it and find out what happened.
The facility has had two residents die associated with COVID-19 so Moore said the health department staff figures a glitch caused those deaths to be recorded in both resident and staff columns.
The state also announced this week that Burke is one of 28 counties that will be getting turnkey testing sites after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services selected a new vendor to offer COVID-19 testing.
There will be no copay or cost-sharing at the testing sites, including for those who are uninsured, NCDHHS said in a press release.
Burke County is not in the first phase of the new testing sites, but the county health department will send out information on additional testing sites in a media briefing as soon as it becomes available.
The health department says for those getting a test for COVID-19, it is extremely important to give correct names (what name is on your birth certificate, not names you go by) and addresses so positive numbers can be directed and counted in the correct county. This helps to keep the data more accurate for each county, the department says.
Following the three Ws – wearing a cloth face covering, waiting 6 feet away from others, and washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer – remains an important piece of protection against the spread of COVID-19.
Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about 1.9 days to receive test results back, according to NCDHHS.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has announced that the annual J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center Christmas parade is canceled this year but its annual holiday light display will go on as usual.
This year would have been the 46th year of the parade that was set for Dec. 2.
The state said the holiday light display will be daily from 5:30-10 p.m. from Dec. 3 through Dec. 31.
The center is asking the public to remain in their vehicles as they enjoy the holiday display to ensure the safety of the JIRDC community.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
