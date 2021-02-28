Burke adds 14 new COVID-19 cases, facility sees increase this week

Burke County added 14 new cases to it COVID-19 total on Friday, and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center saw 45 new cases added since Tuesday, mostly in its staff.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,431 cases of the virus on Friday, up from 9,417 cases on Thursday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed Friday 548 active cases with eight people hospitalized due to the virus. The county has reported 140 deaths due to the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed Friday it had nine patients with the virus in the hospital, four of which were in the intensive care unit. It also had 52 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,465 patients hospitalized throughout the state on Friday. It also reported 2,924 new cases of the virus for a total of 855,905 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 4.7%. The state has reported 11,186 deaths from the virus.
Outbreaks
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also updated its lists of schools and nursing and long-term care facilities with clusters and outbreaks in the state on Friday, including Burke County.
The Berkeley—Assisted Living & Memory Care was taken off the list of facilities with outbreaks Friday. The facility had a total of seven cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It had one resident die from the virus.
The latest outbreak list for Burke includes:
Freedom High School still has an outbreak of seven cases, six of which are students and one is a staff member.
Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has a total of two cases in staff members.
McAlpine Adult Care has a total of 11 cases, with six residents and five staff members infected with the virus.
Morganton Long Term Care, Southview Facility still has a total of 13 cases, with 12 residents and one staff member infected. The facility has reported one resident has died from the virus.
Autumn Care of Drexel has 40 total cases, with 28 residents and 12 staff members infected with the virus. Ten residents have died at the facility from the virus.
Jonas Ridge Adult Care has a total of 29 cases, up from 20 cases on Tuesday, with 23 residents and six staff members infected with the virus. The facility has reported three resident deaths from the virus.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation still has a total of 14 cases, with six residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported one resident death due to the virus.
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 135 cases, up from 131 cases on Tuesday, with 85 residents and 50 staff members infected. The facility has had 19 residents die from the virus, up from 18 resident deaths on Tuesday.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 197 cases, up from 152 cases on Tuesday, with 39 residents and 158 staff members infected.
Vaccines
NCDHHS showed that 12,778 (14.12%) people in Burke County, as of Friday, have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 7,866 (8.69%) have received both doses.
Of those who have received the first dose, women outnumber men by 20%, and by nearly the same percentage for those who have received the second dose.
And those 65 years old or older are the biggest age group in the county who have been vaccinated so far, according to NCDHHS data.
Anyone in the priority groups of health care workers and those 65 years old or older are still eligible to schedule an appointment.
School staff started vaccinations on Wednesday and another clinic for them has been scheduled this week.
On March 10, other frontline essential workers can start getting vaccinated.
Those in the current priority group can call the Community Vaccine Call Center on Monday to check for appointment availability. The call center is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the number is 828-358-4454.
Walgreens also has started vaccinations for priority groups. It is receiving doses directly from the federal government.
Visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. No walk-ins will be accepted.
The health department has warned that even though a person receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they still need to practice the three W’s prevention for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Easing restrictions
The easing of COVID-19 restrictions implemented early in the pandemic took effect Friday evening.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that due to COVID-19 metrics in the state stabilizing and more people being vaccinated, his modified stay-at-home order would expire at 5 p.m. Friday. The order required people to stay at home and businesses to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
In addition, the number of people who can gather indoors increased from 10 to 25, while the number for outdoors remained limited at 50.
The curfew on the sale of alcohol moved to 11 p.m. Some businesses, including bars and amusement parks, will now be open indoors with new occupancy restrictions.
Those in the 30% capacity limit include:
Bars
Meeting, reception and conference spaces
Lounges (including tobacco) and night clubs
Indoor areas of amusement parks
Movie theaters
Entertainment facilities (e.g., bingo parlors, gaming establishments)
Sports arenas and fields
Because indoor spaces have a higher risk of spread for COVID-19, indoor facilities in the 30%-occupancy category cannot exceed 250 people per indoor room or indoor space, according to the governor’s office.
The governor’s order said indoor event venues with more than 5,000 seats can be excepted from the 250 person limit if they follow additional safety measures up to 15% capacity.
Those in the 50% capacity limit include:
Restaurants
Breweries, wineries, distilleries
Fitness and physical activity facilities (e.g., gyms, bowling alleys, rock climbing facilities)
Pools
Museums and aquariums
Retailers
Outdoor areas of amusement parks
Salons, personal care and tattoo parlors
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.