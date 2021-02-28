Burke adds 14 new COVID-19 cases, facility sees increase this week

The Berkeley—Assisted Living & Memory Care was taken off the list of facilities with outbreaks Friday. The facility had a total of seven cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It had one resident die from the virus.

The latest outbreak list for Burke includes:

Freedom High School still has an outbreak of seven cases, six of which are students and one is a staff member.

Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has a total of two cases in staff members.

McAlpine Adult Care has a total of 11 cases, with six residents and five staff members infected with the virus.

Morganton Long Term Care, Southview Facility still has a total of 13 cases, with 12 residents and one staff member infected. The facility has reported one resident has died from the virus.

Autumn Care of Drexel has 40 total cases, with 28 residents and 12 staff members infected with the virus. Ten residents have died at the facility from the virus.

Jonas Ridge Adult Care has a total of 29 cases, up from 20 cases on Tuesday, with 23 residents and six staff members infected with the virus. The facility has reported three resident deaths from the virus.