Burke adds 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Burke County added 14 more positive cases to its COVID-19 total on Thursday even as state officials say they are seeing positive trends.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 1,809 positive cases, up from 1,795 positive cases on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated Wednesday evening, shows that 1,429 (79.4 percent) of the total cases have recovered and seven residents remain hospitalized due to the virus. The county has reported 30 deaths associated with COVID-19.
The county dashboard shows that 17,362 tests for COVID-19 have been performed.
The state reported on Thursday 140,000 positive cases in North Carolina. Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said the state saw more than 1,700 new positive cases on Thursday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said on Aug. 12, it announced corrections to the state’s daily and cumulative completed COVID-19 test counts after discovering a discrepancy in testing data that had been submitted by LabCorp. It said the LabCorp data error resulted in a higher count of total COVID-19 tests performed.
NCDHHS said the reporting error does not affect the key COVID-19 dashboard trends North Carolina uses to monitor the pandemic, including the number of new positive cases and percent of tests that are positive. The error did not impact reporting of results to patients or doctors, the department said.
The department said the error reduces the state’s official count of cumulative tests performed from 2,044,727 to 1,823,283.
"Although this reporting error impacts our count of total tests completed, it does not alter our key metrics or change our understanding of COVID-19 transmission in North Carolina, which shows stabilization over the last few weeks," NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D., said in a release.
The state this week reported that 116,969 of the 140,000 total positive cases are presumed to be recovered.
Also on Thursday, the state reported there have been a total of 2,287 deaths associated with the virus and 1,070 residents throughout North Carolina are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
State and local health officials continue to remind residents there is a mandatory mask requirement when out in public places, including stores and restaurants. Health officials also are reminding people to stay at least 6 feet apart when in public and to wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
Cohen said during a briefing Thursday that test results are being returned quicker now and some COVID-19 trends are on a downward trajectory.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced that families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call and be connected directly to child care options in their community. The hotline, at 1-888-600-1685, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet NCDHHS health and safety guidelines.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For other questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!