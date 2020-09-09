Burke adds 17 more COVID-19 cases

For the second day in a row, Burke County added 17 new cases of COVID-19 to its total.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,141 cases Wednesday, up from 2,124 Tuesday.
Of the total, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,861 (87.4%) of the people who have tested positive have recovered. The dashboard also shows nine residents are hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 38 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Close contacts appear to be the primary form of spreading the virus in the county, the dashboard shows.
The Health Department is reminding people that all residents are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when they cannot physically distance themselves more than 6 feet away from others.
The state’s congregate living outbreaks list on Tuesday showed College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 28 positive cases of COVID-19, with 19 of them among residents and nine among staffers.
Autumn Care of Drexel has 23 total cases, with 17 residents and six staff members. The facility has reported one death associated with the virus.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has had 71 total cases among 50 residents and 21 staff members. The facility has had nine residents die associated with the virus.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton remained at 90 total cases, with 57 residents and 33 staff members. It has had 13 residents die associated with the virus.
And J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 26 positive cases, with eight residents and 18 staff members accounting for the total.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 2,958 people in the state have died associated with the virus, up from 2,909 on Tuesday. A total of 179,532 have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 178,635 on Tuesday.
The state reported Monday that 156,652 of the state's total cases are presumed recovered.
It said 916 people throughout the state are hospitalized due to the virus.
But the department also reported Monday that it has experienced technical and submission issues with hospital systems' data since Friday, which were exacerbated by the Labor Day holiday weekend, leaving hospitalization data incomplete. The department is working with all parties to resolve the issues. Because the state’s COVID-19 dashboard displays only data that it is received, it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard.
The state moved into Phase 2.5 on Friday.
Under the new phase, mass gathering limits increased to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors; playgrounds are allowed to open; museums and aquariums can open at 50% capacity; and gyms can open at 30% capacity.
Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment and amusement parks remain closed. The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants has been extended until Oct. 11.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!