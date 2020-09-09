Burke adds 17 more COVID-19 cases

Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton remained at 90 total cases, with 57 residents and 33 staff members. It has had 13 residents die associated with the virus.

And J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 26 positive cases, with eight residents and 18 staff members accounting for the total.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 2,958 people in the state have died associated with the virus, up from 2,909 on Tuesday. A total of 179,532 have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 178,635 on Tuesday.

The state reported Monday that 156,652 of the state's total cases are presumed recovered.

It said 916 people throughout the state are hospitalized due to the virus.

But the department also reported Monday that it has experienced technical and submission issues with hospital systems' data since Friday, which were exacerbated by the Labor Day holiday weekend, leaving hospitalization data incomplete. The department is working with all parties to resolve the issues. Because the state’s COVID-19 dashboard displays only data that it is received, it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard.

The state moved into Phase 2.5 on Friday.