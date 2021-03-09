Burke adds 19 new cases to COVID-19 total

Burke County added 19 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Tuesday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,511 cases on Tuesday, up from 9,492 total cases on Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed 274 active cases of the virus on Tuesday, down from 311 active cases on Monday. It also showed that no one is hospitalized in the county due to the virus. The county has reported a total of 146 deaths due to the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge also showed no COVID- 19-positive patients in its hospital. It’s dashboard showed 44 COVID- 19 patients in its virtual hospital. It says the county’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate is 2.9%.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard showed 997 new cases on Tuesday in the state for a total of 875,903 cases and a percent positive rate of 5.2%.
Of the total number of cases, the state reported Monday that 837,824 of them are presumed to be recovered.
The state dashboard also showed 1,147 people hospitalized in the state on Tuesday, up from 1,126 people hospitalized on Monday. It also reported a total of 11,552 deaths from the virus, up from 11,535 deaths on Monday.
Vaccines
The state vaccine dashboard showed Tuesday that 15,774 people in Burke County have received the first dose of a vaccine, while 10,176 people in the county have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health care workers, those 65 years or older and frontline essential workers are the priority groups who can be vaccinated. Starting March 24, priority group 4, which are those with high-risk medical conditions at higher risk of COVID and those in congregate living settings, can start being vaccinated, according to the Burke County Health Department.
Those who are in priority groups can now visit CHSBR.org/vaccine to register for a shot.
People also can use the vaccination call center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Its number is 828-358-4454.
Walgreens and Table Rock Pharmacy also are vaccinating priority groups. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.
State update
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said with students back in class, virus numbers declining and more people being vaccinated, there is hope on the horizon. But he warned that people should not start celebrating too early and they should continue to be vigilant.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said she got the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine on Friday and she will be fully protected in two weeks.
She said in keeping with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people can gather with other fully vaccinated people without a mask. Health officials have said people are considered fully protected two weeks after receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.