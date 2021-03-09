Burke adds 19 new cases to COVID-19 total

Vaccines

The state vaccine dashboard showed Tuesday that 15,774 people in Burke County have received the first dose of a vaccine, while 10,176 people in the county have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health care workers, those 65 years or older and frontline essential workers are the priority groups who can be vaccinated. Starting March 24, priority group 4, which are those with high-risk medical conditions at higher risk of COVID and those in congregate living settings, can start being vaccinated, according to the Burke County Health Department.

Those who are in priority groups can now visit CHSBR.org/vaccine to register for a shot.

People also can use the vaccination call center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Its number is 828-358-4454.

Walgreens and Table Rock Pharmacy also are vaccinating priority groups. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.

State update