Burke adds 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that everyone will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by May 1.

For now, people in priority Group 4 can be vaccinated against COVID-19. Group 4 includes those 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, including those with high risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated, according to the county health department.

The rest of Group 4, which includes other essential workers, will become eligible April 7, the health department said in its daily briefing. Those people in previous priority groups who have not been vaccinated can still make an appointment to get their shot, say health officials.

There are multiple locations for getting vaccinated in Burke County.

People can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454. It’s open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The homebound can discuss their options with the health department by calling the main line at 828-764-9150.

There are at least two local pharmacies offering the vaccine who are in the current priority groups.