Burke adds 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Burke County on Thursday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,627 cases Thursday, up from 9,608 cases on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed 265 active cases of the virus Thursday, up from 245 active cases on Wednesday. It also showed three people were hospitalized in the county, and a total of 146 deaths due to the virus have been reported.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard reported there were three people hospitalized, with two of those in the intensive care unit on Thursday. It also showed 36 people in the system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard showed 2,004 new cases of the virus on Thursday for a total of 891,314 and a daily percent positive rate of 3.9%.
NCDHHS also reported 995 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state Thursday, down from 1,002 hospitalized on Wednesday, and a total of 11,783 deaths, up from 11,757 deaths reported Wednesday.
As of Monday, the state said 852,732 cases of the virus in North Carolina are presumed recovered.
Vaccine
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that everyone will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by May 1.
For now, people in priority Group 4 can be vaccinated against COVID-19. Group 4 includes those 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, including those with high risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated, according to the county health department.
The rest of Group 4, which includes other essential workers, will become eligible April 7, the health department said in its daily briefing. Those people in previous priority groups who have not been vaccinated can still make an appointment to get their shot, say health officials.
There are multiple locations for getting vaccinated in Burke County.
People can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454. It’s open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The homebound can discuss their options with the health department by calling the main line at 828-764-9150.
There are at least two local pharmacies offering the vaccine who are in the current priority groups.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, which is free to all individuals, even those without insurance. Appointments can be made online at https://burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy also has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (one dose) and the Moderna vaccine (two doses) available, and is accepting vaccination appointments at https://bit.ly/3bPi4cf, but appointments for the next month appeared to be filled up Tuesday.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
The health department is reminding people that even though someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they will still need to practice the three W’s - Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet apart and Wash hands frequently - for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.