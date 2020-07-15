Burke adds 32 COVID-19 cases, health clinic to hold testing

Burke County added 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as a local health clinic prepares to hold a drive-thru testing site on Saturday.
The county health department reported a total of 1,280 positive cases on Wednesday, up from 1,248 cases on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard says 966 of the total positive cases have recovered. The county has had a total of 95 residents hospitalized due to the virus, with seven in the hospital. The county has previously reported 21 deaths associated with the virus.
Of the total county cases, the largest numbers have been reported in those between the ages of 20 and 49, with 756 cases. The county has reported 180 cases in residents 19 years old and younger.
In its Wednesday briefing, the Burke County Health Department said High Country Community Health will host a first-come, first-served COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday at 301 East Meeting St., Morganton. The testing clinic is especially for the Spanish-speaking community, the briefing said. Those wanting a test should stay in their car for the testing.
The Burke County Health Department said for residents who have been in close contact (which is defined as less than 6 feet away from someone COVID-19 positive for more than 10 to 30 minutes without a face covering), it is better to wait four to seven days from exposure before getting tested so the test results are more accurate.
“If you go to get tested too soon the test result could be inaccurate,” a briefing from the county said.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has said that people who may not have symptoms but may have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested, especially people from historically marginalized communities, including Latinx/Hispanic, Black/African American, and American Indian populations.
The department said testing is a priority for anyone who has symptoms or those who may have been exposed to COVID-19, including:
» Anyone who has attended a mass gathering, including a protest.
» Anyone who works in a setting at higher risk of exposure such as a grocery store, restaurant, gas station or child care program.
» People who live or work in high-risk settings such as long-term facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities or food processing facility.
For more information on the testing clinic, call El Centro de Trabajadores: Bacilio at 828-432-5080 or Gregoria at 828-604-0016.
The state has reported a total of positive cases that is higher than Burke County’s population.
On Wednesday, the state reported an additional 1,782 cases for a total of 91,266 positive cases, up from 89,484 on Tuesday. The state also reported 1,568 deaths associated with the virus and 1,142 people hospitalized across North Carolina due to COVID-19.
As school systems across the state prepare to start up in about a month, local and state health officials are reminding residents to wear a face covering, keep their distance at least 6 feet from others when in public spaces and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.
For answers to further questions or for more information, call the Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9168, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, weekends and holidays, leave a message and your call will be answered as soon as staff returns. Or visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Sharon McBrayer can be reached at smcbrayer @morganton.com or at 828-432-8946.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!