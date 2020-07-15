Burke adds 32 COVID-19 cases, health clinic to hold testing

Burke County added 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as a local health clinic prepares to hold a drive-thru testing site on Saturday.

The county health department reported a total of 1,280 positive cases on Wednesday, up from 1,248 cases on Tuesday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard says 966 of the total positive cases have recovered. The county has had a total of 95 residents hospitalized due to the virus, with seven in the hospital. The county has previously reported 21 deaths associated with the virus.

Of the total county cases, the largest numbers have been reported in those between the ages of 20 and 49, with 756 cases. The county has reported 180 cases in residents 19 years old and younger.

In its Wednesday briefing, the Burke County Health Department said High Country Community Health will host a first-come, first-served COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday at 301 East Meeting St., Morganton. The testing clinic is especially for the Spanish-speaking community, the briefing said. Those wanting a test should stay in their car for the testing.

The Burke County Health Department said for residents who have been in close contact (which is defined as less than 6 feet away from someone COVID-19 positive for more than 10 to 30 minutes without a face covering), it is better to wait four to seven days from exposure before getting tested so the test results are more accurate.

“If you go to get tested too soon the test result could be inaccurate,” a briefing from the county said.