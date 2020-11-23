Burke adds 41 new COVID-19 cases to total

Burke County’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase, with 41 new cases added to its total Monday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 3,922 cases on Monday, up from 3,881 cases Sunday.
The county COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the Health Department’s daily briefings, showed 705 active cases Monday, with 3,125 cases recovered. The dashboard also showed 14 people in the county are hospitalized. The county has previously reported 65 deaths.
While close contact is the primary method of the virus spreading in the county, community spread also appears to be seeing an uptick, according to the dashboard.
With Thanksgiving on Thursday, health officials are asking everyone to celebrate the holiday season within reason and not socially gather in large groups, especially indoors.
State health officials have encouraged people to limit Thanksgiving observance to those who live together. If people do get together with others who don’t live with them, gatherings should be kept small. The current limit for indoor gatherings is 10 people.
People also should consider having a COVID-19 test ahead of getting together with any people who don’t live with them, state health officials say.
Officials are encouraging people to wear masks all the time during Thanksgiving time gatherings with extended family, keep it outside, if possible, and arrange tables and chairs to be physically distanced between people if they are not in the same household unit.
Testing options
The Health Department will be closed Thursday and Friday and will resume COVID-19 testing Monday, Nov. 30.
People can get tested for the virus at any CVS pharmacy in the county, local health officials say.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,419 new cases Monday for a total of 339,194 statewide. The department reported 1,601 people hospitalized Monday and a daily percent positive rate of 6.6%.
Of the total cases, 293,555 cases of presumed recovered. The department reported a total of 5,039 deaths from the virus in the state.
Health officials continue to encourage people to observe the three W's: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminds residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
