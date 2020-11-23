Burke adds 41 new COVID-19 cases to total

Burke County’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase, with 41 new cases added to its total Monday.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 3,922 cases on Monday, up from 3,881 cases Sunday.

The county COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the Health Department’s daily briefings, showed 705 active cases Monday, with 3,125 cases recovered. The dashboard also showed 14 people in the county are hospitalized. The county has previously reported 65 deaths.

While close contact is the primary method of the virus spreading in the county, community spread also appears to be seeing an uptick, according to the dashboard.

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, health officials are asking everyone to celebrate the holiday season within reason and not socially gather in large groups, especially indoors.

State health officials have encouraged people to limit Thanksgiving observance to those who live together. If people do get together with others who don’t live with them, gatherings should be kept small. The current limit for indoor gatherings is 10 people.

People also should consider having a COVID-19 test ahead of getting together with any people who don’t live with them, state health officials say.