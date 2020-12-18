Burke adds 44 COVID-19 cases

NCDHHS reported 8,444 news cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with a daily percent positive rate of 10.5%, for a total of 466,104 cases. NCDHHS reported this week that of the total cases in the state, 365,273 are presumed recovered.

The department also reported 2,824 people hospitalized because of the virus on Friday.

The state’s saw the highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases so far. The new cases doubled a record day reported a month ago on Nov. 19, when the state reported 4,296 new cases.

"I am very worried for our state. Everyone must act right now to protect each other," NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a release. "Do not wait until it’s you or your loved (one) sick with COVID-19 to wear a mask, wait apart from others and wash your hands often. Do not wait until it’s you or your loved one alone in a hospital bed. Do not wait until you’ve lost a loved one to this pandemic. Take personal responsibility for you, your loved ones and your community now.”

NCDHHS said COVID-19 is highly contagious, and more than half of North Carolinians are at high risk for serious illness. Studies also are finding some people, including those who had mild illness, experience symptoms for weeks or months following infection.