Burke adds 48 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 71 positive cases, with 50 residents and 21 staff members. The facility has had 11 resident deaths from the virus.

Autumn Care of Drexel has had one resident death and a total of 36 cases, with 28 residents and eight staff members.

Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has had 13 deaths and a total of 90 positive cases, with 60 residents and 30 staff members.

J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has reported a total of 28 positive cases, with 10 residents and 18 staff members.

NCDHHS reported on Saturday there has been total of 3,235 deaths, up from 3,207 deaths on Friday, and 192,248 positive cases on Saturday, up from 189,576 positive cases on Thursday, of the virus throughout the state. The department reported there were 882 people currently hospitalized in the state on Saturday due to COVID-19.

The state also is urging residents to get a flu vaccine this year. It says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine.