Burke adds 48 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

Burke County’s total of positive COVID-19 cases continues upward, adding 48 new cases since Thursday.
Burke County reported a total of 2,275 positive cases on Saturday, up from the 2,259 total cases reported on Friday. The county reported a total of 2,227 cases on Thursday.
Of the total of positive cases, Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard showed on Saturday that 1,966 people (86.9 percent) who make up those cases have recovered. The dashboard also says five county residents are currently hospitalized because of the virus. There have been 200 people, or 8.8 percent of positive cases, who have been hospitalized since the first case was reported in the county on March 24.
The county has previously reported 41 deaths from the virus.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, said the new cases are the result of a few from long-term care facilities but the rest are just general community spread.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ congregate living outbreak list on Friday showed College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has had two residents die associated with the virus and a total of 29 cases, with 20 residents and nine staff members. The latest report fixed what the county health department said was a glitch that caused the state to report two staff deaths at the facility in its previous congregate living outbreak list.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 71 positive cases, with 50 residents and 21 staff members. The facility has had 11 resident deaths from the virus.
Autumn Care of Drexel has had one resident death and a total of 36 cases, with 28 residents and eight staff members.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has had 13 deaths and a total of 90 positive cases, with 60 residents and 30 staff members.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has reported a total of 28 positive cases, with 10 residents and 18 staff members.
NCDHHS reported on Saturday there has been total of 3,235 deaths, up from 3,207 deaths on Friday, and 192,248 positive cases on Saturday, up from 189,576 positive cases on Thursday, of the virus throughout the state. The department reported there were 882 people currently hospitalized in the state on Saturday due to COVID-19.
The state also is urging residents to get a flu vaccine this year. It says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine.
NCDHHS says vaccination against the flu can make illness milder and reduce the risk of more serious outcomes, making it especially important for those at higher risk of complications, such as people over 65, children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or obesity. Some of those same groups are also at high risk of complications from COVID-19, the department says.
In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring with activity usually peaking in January or February, according to information from the department.
NCDHHS says flu vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. Visit vaccinefinder.org/find-vaccine to find locations.
The state also announced this week that Burke is one of 28 counties that will be getting turnkey testing sites after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services selected a new vendor to offer COVID-19 testing.
There will be no copay or cost-sharing at the testing sites, including for those who are uninsured, NCDHHS said in a press release.
Burke County is not in the first phase of the new testing sites, but the county health department will send out information on additional testing sites in a media briefing as soon as it becomes available.
The health department says for those getting a test for COVID-19, it is extremely important to give correct names (what name is on your birth certificate, not names you go by) and addresses so positive numbers can be directed and counted in the correct county. This helps to keep the data more accurate for each county, the department says.
Following the three Ws – wearing a cloth face covering, waiting 6 feet away from others and washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer – remains an important piece of protecting against the spread of COVID-19.
Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about 1.9 days to receive test results back, according to NCDHHS.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
