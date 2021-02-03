Burke adds 50 COVID-19 cases

Burke County added 50 new cases of COVID-19 to its total Wednesday, and a long-term care facility has reported an outbreak of the virus.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 8,785 on Wednesday, up from 8,735 cases on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed on Wednesday there were 1,043 active cases of the virus and eight people currently hospitalized. The county has previously reported 120 deaths from the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed on Wednesday it had 10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with two of them in the intensive care unit, with 30% of its staff beds available. It also showed there were 157 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
On Tuesday, two schools were removed from a list with COVID-19 clusters and another long-term care facility was added to the list with clusters of the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities on Tuesday.
Christ Classical Academy and Valdese Elementary School were taken off the list of clusters considered over since the state’s last report on Friday.
And McAlpine Adult Care was added to the list of Burke County facilities with an outbreak.
The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in the update of the list:
- Icard Elementary School in Icard remains on the list with five staff members who have been infected with the virus.
- Hildebran Elementary School in Hildebran remains on the list with five staff members infected with the virus.
- McAlpine Adult Care has three staff members infected with the virus.
- Morganton Long Term Care, Southview Facility, is new on the list with five total cases, four of which are residents and one is a staff member infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has 29 cases, up from 26 cases on Friday, with 20 residents and nine staff members infected with the virus. Five residents have died, up from one reported on Friday, at the facility due to the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care remains at two staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has nine total cases, with two residents and seven staff members infected. It has reported one resident death due to the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 126 cases, with 79 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 17 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 42 cases, with 34 residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported four residents have died from the virus. The facility’s website on Wednesday showed it currently has five residents infected with the virus but no staff members infected. It lists a total of 104 resident cases and a total of 55 staff cases since May 1.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of four cases, with one resident and three staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 48 cases, with 29 residents and 19 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care remains at seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has 132 total cases, with 29 residents and 103 staff members infected.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported nine active cases of the virus at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,079 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but 7,912 of those cases were from tests performed at FastMed Urgent Care clinics during December 2020 and January 2021 that had not been previously reported to NCDHHS. The new cases bring the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 776,307 cases.
On Monday, NCDHHS reported that of the total number of cases in the state, 683,697 are presumed recovered.
The state reported 2,706 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The state has reported a total of 9,578 COVID-19 deaths.
NCDHHS announced Tuesday the state has surpassed the 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the state.
The county health department and CHSBR were told last week to expect reduced shipments of the vaccine, and this week the hospital received only 500 first doses of the vaccine, with another 200 doses going to the health department, according to the county’s media briefing.
Since all of the vaccine appointments have been filled for the week, CHSBR asked on its Facebook page that people wait to call the Community Vaccine Call Center until Monday to check availability. The number for the call center is 828-358-4454, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
To find your vaccine group, visit https://findmygroup.nc.gov.
The newly expanded COVID-19 vaccine help center can be reached at 888-675-4567 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Callers can get help with general COVID-19 vaccine questions, information on eligibility groups, clinical questions about the vaccine, how to find vaccine locations and transportation services.
The COVID-19 vaccine help center supports English and Spanish calls, and TTY.
The state on Monday rolled out a vaccine locator to find vaccine providers in North Carolina. It is not necessarily a list of providers who still have vaccine doses available, but rather a list of providers who have received doses of the vaccine.
Visit https://myspot.nc.gov/map-view to use the locator.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.