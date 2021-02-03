Burke adds 50 COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported nine active cases of the virus at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,079 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but 7,912 of those cases were from tests performed at FastMed Urgent Care clinics during December 2020 and January 2021 that had not been previously reported to NCDHHS. The new cases bring the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 776,307 cases.

On Monday, NCDHHS reported that of the total number of cases in the state, 683,697 are presumed recovered.

The state reported 2,706 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The state has reported a total of 9,578 COVID-19 deaths.

NCDHHS announced Tuesday the state has surpassed the 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the state.

The county health department and CHSBR were told last week to expect reduced shipments of the vaccine, and this week the hospital received only 500 first doses of the vaccine, with another 200 doses going to the health department, according to the county’s media briefing.