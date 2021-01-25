Burke adds 68 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County has added 68 new COVID-19 cases to its total over a two-day period.
And as people are clamoring to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the state on Monday said it is close to exhausting its supply of the first dose.
The Burke County Health Department reported 8,298 cases on Monday and 8,262 cases on Sunday, up from 8,230 cases on Saturday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily health department briefing, showed 1,347 active cases on Monday. It also shows 26 people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 111 deaths from the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday showed it had 30 COVID-19 patients with four in the intensive care unit with 21% of its staffed beds available. It also showed 143 patients were in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The New York Times COVID-19 tracker, which was updated Thursday, says Burke County’s virus risk level for residents is extremely high. It says cases are extremely high and have increased over the past two weeks. The numbers of hospitalized COVID patients and deaths in the Burke County area also have risen, The New York Times tracker says.
Burke County has added 807 COVID-19 cases to its total in two weeks, according to data from the health department.
The total number of cases on Sunday was 8,262, which is up from 7,455 total cases two weeks ago on Jan. 11. The New York Times says the test positivity rate in Burke County is very high, suggesting that cases are significantly undercounted. It says the county has seen an 18% increase in cases per day from the average two weeks prior, with at least 1 in 12 residents having been infected, according to The New York Times.
The New York Times says January has been the worst month for cases in Burke County. It also has seen a lot of deaths from the virus. The tracker can be found at nytimes.com.
Burke County has reported 22 deaths between Jan. 11 and Monday. On Jan. 11, the county reported the 89th death from the virus and the county has reported a total of 111 deaths as of Monday.
And there may be other COVID-19 deaths that have yet to be reported. County health department officials don’t report a death from COVID-19 until they receive a death certificate confirming the cause of death.
On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its county alert system, which saw Burke County move into the critical/red tier. The critical/red tier is greater than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in 14 days with at least 42 cases in the period, according to the alert system.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,633 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday for a total of 723,445 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 10.2%.
The department reported Monday that of the total cases in the state, 635,543 of the cases are presumed recovered.
The department also reported 3,287 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state and the virus has claimed, so far, 8,720 lives in the state.
As for vaccinations, which Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is working with the Burke County Health Department to administer, the health care system’s dashboard showed a total of 3,900 doses given as of Monday, with 2,050 of those being the first dose in the two-dose vaccination series.
County and health care officials have said COVID-19 vaccinations are being scheduled but there has not been enough supply to meet the current demand for it.
The health department said Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge is in the process of scheduling those aged 65 and older for community clinics but can only schedule weekly based on the amount of vaccine determined to receive.
Those 65 years old or older who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine should call the Community Vaccine Call Center to schedule an appointment at 828-358-4454. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
The health department says those calling for an appointment should keep calling until they get through to make an appointment.
“We are asking that everyone please be patient and understand that everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine will eventually get one, but it will not happen in a couple weeks,” the health department said in its briefing. “There is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply to anywhere in the state or nation. Even though you receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you will still need to practice the 3 W’s prevention for a while until more people receive the vaccine.”
NCDHHS said this past week, in response to indications that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand, the state and providers worked to rapidly administer vaccinations and exhaust North Carolina’s current supply of first doses.
The department said beginning Wednesday, the state will have only 120,000 doses to allocate. A large portion of those doses are committed to the large-scale events planned several weeks ago to address the backlog in vaccine, NCDHHS said.
As a result, many providers are getting small or no allocations for the coming week. Through no fault of their own, they will be postponing appointments, the department said.
“As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly. We understand this is hard for providers who are doing everything right,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
To find your vaccine group, visit https://findmygroup.nc.gov.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.