Burke adds 68 new COVID-19 cases

“We are asking that everyone please be patient and understand that everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine will eventually get one, but it will not happen in a couple weeks,” the health department said in its briefing. “There is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply to anywhere in the state or nation. Even though you receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you will still need to practice the 3 W’s prevention for a while until more people receive the vaccine.”

NCDHHS said this past week, in response to indications that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand, the state and providers worked to rapidly administer vaccinations and exhaust North Carolina’s current supply of first doses.

The department said beginning Wednesday, the state will have only 120,000 doses to allocate. A large portion of those doses are committed to the large-scale events planned several weeks ago to address the backlog in vaccine, NCDHHS said.

As a result, many providers are getting small or no allocations for the coming week. Through no fault of their own, they will be postponing appointments, the department said.