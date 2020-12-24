Burke adds 75 new COVID-19 to total

Christmas Eve saw Burke County add 75 new COVID-19 cases.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 5,731 cases on Thursday, up from 5656 cases on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,141 active cases and 16 people currently hospitalized on Thursday. The county has previously reported 77 deaths from the virus, with two of those deaths reported this week.
Close contact has remained the primary method of spreading COVID-19 in Burke County.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services did not update its virus totals on Thursday and will not update them on Christmas Day.
The state reported 5,609 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 494,511 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 10.7%. The department also reported a total of 6,360 deaths, up from 6,291 deaths on Tuesday, and 3,043 people in the state currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Of the total cases, the state reported Monday that 403,488 cases are presumed recovered, meaning 85,414 cases are active.
The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing through Jan. 1 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the county’s briefing. Testing at the department will resume Jan. 4.
County offices will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 28 and Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated on Thursday, Friday, Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
The health department said staff will continue receiving reports from other labs, providing media briefings and completing contact tracing during the holiday period.
However, since the governmental offices, state lab and the reference lab used are all closed for some time during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the health department will not be doing COVID testing to make sure the samples are able to be received and samples stay viable due to the closures.
NCDHHS said people who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around a person with the virus, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations until they complete their isolation or quarantine period.
For a full list of guidance about traveling and gathering during the holidays, along with a chart outlining low, medium and high-risk activities, visit https://bit.ly/34qg1ap.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s modified stay-at-home order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and most retail stores, are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales have to end by 9 p.m.