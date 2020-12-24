Burke adds 75 new COVID-19 to total

County offices will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 28 and Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated on Thursday, Friday, Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.

The health department said staff will continue receiving reports from other labs, providing media briefings and completing contact tracing during the holiday period.

However, since the governmental offices, state lab and the reference lab used are all closed for some time during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the health department will not be doing COVID testing to make sure the samples are able to be received and samples stay viable due to the closures.

NCDHHS said people who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around a person with the virus, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations until they complete their isolation or quarantine period.

For a full list of guidance about traveling and gathering during the holidays, along with a chart outlining low, medium and high-risk activities, visit https://bit.ly/34qg1ap.